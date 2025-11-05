Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji a guiding light for society: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji remain a guiding light for society and the Sikh Guru’s message of unity, equality and service continues to define India’s social fabric even after five centuries. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath being welcomed at DAV College ground as he arrives to attend the event to mark the 556th Prakash Parb of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. (Deepak Gupta/ HT Photo)

“The sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus and other great saints are a timeless source of inspiration,” said Adityanath speaking at a function organised at DAV College in Lucknow to mark the 556th Prakash Parb of Guru Nanak Dev. Extending greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion, Adityanath said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji continue to serve as a guiding light for humanity.

He paid obeisance at the Sri Darbar Sahib and prayed for the peace, prosperity and well-being of all citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

However, expressing deep concern, Adityanath said he was “pained” to hear about incidents of religious conversions among members of the Sikh community in parts of Punjab and Terai region.

“It pains me to see that some of our Sikh brothers are converting. In my childhood, I heard that in every Punjabi family, the eldest son would dedicate his life to the Sikh faith. I had never heard of Sikhs converting, but today, witnessing it, gives me sorrow. We must stand strong and collectively stop such tendencies,” he emphasised.

Calling for unity and introspection, the CM urged the Sikh community in Lucknow to visit regions such as Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shahjahanpur and Udham Singh Nagar —areas where reports of conversions have surfaced — and identify and address any shortcomings that may have led to such developments.

“If there are any weaknesses within us, we must correct them. Foreign invaders could only take advantage when we were divided. We must strengthen our institutions and organisations in the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings and bring everyone together,” he emphasized.

“When the country was trembling under the invasions of foreign aggressors like Babar... when temples were being destroyed and faith was under attack, Guru Nanak Dev Ji fearlessly guided the society. He taught people to share their meals, help the poor and build a united community,” said Adityanath.

“When many rulers bowed before foreign invaders, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had the courage to call Babur a ‘Jabar’ — a tyrant. That was the power of India’s spiritual heritage,” he said.

He further said that India has always been a land of saints and sages who have kept the nation’s spirit alive even in times of crisis. “Even during the most difficult periods, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught people to share food, help the poor, and build a united society,” added the CM.

Emphasizing the relevance of the Guru’s message in contemporary times, the chief minister said that amid challenges such as religious conversions and social divisions, it is crucial to revive the core principles of unity, organisation and selfless service that form the foundation of the Sikh faith.

Recalling the contributions of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, Adityanath said the establishment of the Khalsa Panth united every section of society, and that same spirit must guide the nation today.

Later in the afternoon, a grand Nagar Kirtan was taken out from Naka Gurudwara, passing through Hazratganj, Charbagh, and Aminabad before returning to Naka. The route was decorated with flowers while community kitchens (langars) were organized by various service committees.