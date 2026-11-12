Teen stabbed to death in Kanpur; CCTV captures murder

KANPUR A boy was stabbed to death barely 50 steps from a police post in Fazalganj, with CCTV footage capturing the brutal murder and the teenager’s desperate struggle for life for nearly 20 minutes late on Tuesday night.

The boy reportedly lay bleeding on the road for around 20 minutes. CCTV footage captured the attack, while family alleged that neither the public nor the police came to his aid. (Pic for representation)

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Harshit Ahurwar, 15, who worked at a clothes shop, was attacked in the middle of the road near his home in Darshanpurwa around 11 pm on Tuesday, the police said.

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His father, Mahesh Kumar, alleged that Harshit got into an argument with three neighbourhood youths, Akshat, Raje and Manku, who were drinking by the roadside. The trio allegedly rained kicks and punches on him before chasing him down when he ran screaming for help. They then stabbed him in the chest and fled.

Harshit reportedly lay bleeding on the road for around 20 minutes. CCTV footage captured the attack, while family alleged that neither the public nor the police came to his aid.

Mahesh said one of the accused worked at a ‘lassi’ shop near Jareeb Chowki and had carried out the attack with his associates.

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{{^usCountry}} ACP, Swaroop Nagar, Jyoti Shri said the initial investigation suggested a dispute involving a girl. An FIR has been registered on Wednesday on the basis of the complaint and all aspects of the case would be investigated, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ACP, Swaroop Nagar, Jyoti Shri said the initial investigation suggested a dispute involving a girl. An FIR has been registered on Wednesday on the basis of the complaint and all aspects of the case would be investigated, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police have formed five teams and intensified raids to arrest the accused.