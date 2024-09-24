Thieves decamp with 15 L cash, jewellery worth 25 L

Thieves broke the lock of the gate and entered a builder’s house in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, ransacked the entire property and fled with valuables, including jewellery worth ₹25 lakhs and cash worth ₹15 lakhs. (Pic for representation)

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday afternoon at Dhirendra Pratap Singh’s house in Vikalp Khand, under Chinhat police station limits, while he was visiting his village in Pratapgarh with his wife, Sadhna, and their children, Abhay and Khushi. According to the family, the stolen cash had been set aside for his upcoming kidney transplant.

The victim informed the police that the stolen cash had been set aside for his kidney transplant. Singh, who has an office near Kathauta, has been receiving treatment for kidney disease at Vivekanand Polyclinic for the past year.

“When we returned late on Sunday night, we found the lock on the main gate broken. Upon entering, we discovered that the thieves had even removed the latch from one of the room doors. The cupboards and bed boxes in the rooms were left open,” the complainant informed police.

Upon receiving information about the incident, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vibhuti Khand Radha Raman Singh arrived at the scene with police team, dog squad and forensic experts.

According to the victim’s family, the thieves stole two necklaces, a mangalsutra, four bracelets, a pair of earrings and a ball kept in the house, totalling approximately ₹25 lakhs. In addition, they also took ₹15 lakh in cash.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the thieves conducted a recce before the incident. The suspects do not appear in the footage from the surrounding areas., and there are no CCTV cameras at the victim’s house. Besides, the cameras installed in the neighbour’s house were found to be faulty,” said station house officer (SHO) Chinhat Avnish Kumar Chaturvedi.