Three people were killed and 14 others injured when a speeding private bus coming from Lucknow crashed into a trailer on Purvanchal Expressway near Fakhruddinpur village under Mubarakpur police station area in Uttarv Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Thursday, police said.

The private bus driver failed to see the trailer in front of him and crashed into it, said police. (For Representation)

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The accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by morning fog. The private bus driver failed to see the trailer in front of him and crashed into it. Following the accident, vehicles coming from behind also collided with one another, damaging two buses and five trucks, they added.

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On getting information, police personnel from several police stations, including Mubarakpur police station in-charge Pradeep Mishra, arrived at the scene and began relief and rescue operations. Arrangements were made to transport the injured to the hospital.

Efforts were made to restore normal traffic by removing the injured vehicles. Additional superintendent of police Pankaj Kumar Srivastava that three people died in the accident and over 10 people were injured. All injured have been admitted to the district hospital. Traffic on the expressway was restored after more than two hours.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Faisal, 30, of Delhi, while the identities of two others are being ascertained. Injured include Shyam Jeevan Yadav, 50, Anurag 19, both from Amethi, Sangam Lal Tiwari, 70, of Ambedkar Nagar, Alok Kumar 37, Aanchal, 19, Govind Yadav, 28, Nandini, 27, Shailendra Singh, 29, Aarav, 8, Aryan, 8, Rishi Verma, 25, Vikas Singh, 35, Sumit Rai, 20, and Dheeraj Kumar, 27, all residents of different areas of Ghazipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Faisal, 30, of Delhi, while the identities of two others are being ascertained. Injured include Shyam Jeevan Yadav, 50, Anurag 19, both from Amethi, Sangam Lal Tiwari, 70, of Ambedkar Nagar, Alok Kumar 37, Aanchal, 19, Govind Yadav, 28, Nandini, 27, Shailendra Singh, 29, Aarav, 8, Aryan, 8, Rishi Verma, 25, Vikas Singh, 35, Sumit Rai, 20, and Dheeraj Kumar, 27, all residents of different areas of Ghazipur. {{/usCountry}}

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