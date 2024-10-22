Three Lucknow scientists feted for achieving global rankings

Three scientists from Lucknow were feted in a ceremony organised under the aegis of the All-India Intellectual Society at the Islamic Centre of India for being ranked among the top 2% scientists globally by Stanford University, California, USA. A felicitation ceremony underway in Lucknow on Monday. (HT)

Prof Abbas Ali Mahdi (VC Era Medical University), Prof RK Garg (HoD Neurology KGMU) and Prof Surya Kant (HoD Respiratory KGMU) were honoured in a felicitation ceremony presided over by Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, Imam Idgah Lucknow, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma was the chief guest and Ammar Rizvi was the special guest.

Addressing the gathering, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said, “It is a matter of pride for all of us that these three scientists from our state and city have been honoured with such an important award. This is a proof of the level of medical education being imparted in our country in which no discrimination is being made on the basis of religion.”

Sharma stressed on the need for Hindu-Muslim unity and said that the biggest proof of this is that this historic Idgah and Ram Leela ground have been standing face to face for centuries but there has never been any fight or quarrel over it.

Maulana Khalid Rashid said, “The main purpose of welcoming the scientists is to create a passion in our new generation that they should study hard and with dedication, only then they can achieve success like them.”

Ammar Rizvi, while stressing on the importance of knowledge, said that the Almighty has ordered to acquire knowledge in the first verse of the Holy Quran, and it shows how every person should arrange for the highest possible education for their children.

The welcome address was delivered by Ahmed Uwais Nagrami, convener, All India Intellectual Society and Ammar Anis Nagrami, general secretary of All India Intellectual Society , while the programme was conducted by Maulana Mohd Sufiyan Nizami.