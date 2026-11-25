The roar of aircraft engines may be unavoidable, but the noise passengers hear inside the cabin could become less intrusive. The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and Rolls-Royce, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aircraft engines, have joined hands to study how engine vibrations contribute to cabin noise and explore ways to make air travel quieter and more comfortable.

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The six-month research project, announced by the two institutions on Wednesday, will focus on understanding structure-borne noise arising from engine vibrations, a key factor affecting aircraft cabin comfort. The initiative is being undertaken as Phase 1, with the possibility of subsequent research phases.

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The project will combine numerical methodologies with experimental validation. IIT-K will establish an experimental test rig to study how engine vibrations travel through aircraft structures and contribute to cabin noise.

“The engine vibration-related noise project offers an opportunity to investigate an important aspect of aircraft cabin comfort through a combination of numerical methodology and experimental validation,” said IIT-K director Prof Manindra Agrawal.

He said the research would generate insights into vibration transmission and noise-reduction strategies, adding that the collaboration would strengthen the institute’s deep-tech ecosystem by connecting research capabilities with industry needs.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative follows a broader industry-academia collaboration between Rolls-Royce India and IIT Kanpur, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this year. The agreement provides a framework for joint research projects, internships, knowledge exchange and skill development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative follows a broader industry-academia collaboration between Rolls-Royce India and IIT Kanpur, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this year. The agreement provides a framework for joint research projects, internships, knowledge exchange and skill development. {{/usCountry}}

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Rolls-Royce said its engines, including the Trent XWB, incorporate advanced technologies and low-noise features. The latest project will help researchers better understand the impact of engine vibrations and explore further ways to reduce cabin noise.

Sashi Mukundan, executive vice-president, Rolls-Royce India, said the partnership would strengthen local research capabilities and promote collaborative innovation. He added that the company was also advancing internships and knowledge-sharing initiatives to provide students with hands-on experience in addressing real-world engineering challenges.