Trade show to showcase U.P’s skill capacity

The U.P International Trade Show 2.0 will showcase the state’s growing skill capacity.The five-day mega expo will begin at the India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida, from September 25. A special pavilion has been created to highlight the achievements of ITIs and the UP Skill Development Mission (HT Photo)

A special pavilion has been created to highlight the achievements of ITIs and the UP Skill Development Mission.

On the occasion, live demonstrations of nine specific skills from the department of vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship will be showcased.

Minister of state (independent charge), vocational education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, on Monday stated that the state government is committed to creating new employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

A dedicated pavilion at the U.P International Trade Show will showcase live demonstrations of nine specific skills. This will provide visitors with in-depth information about the state’s emerging skills and training programs, said Aggarwal.

He emphasised that this event serves not only as a platform for showcasing state’s talent on a global stage but also as a unique opportunity for them to present their skills to the world.

The primary goal of this event is to establish the state as a global sourcing hub, showcasing the activities and achievements across key sectors related to skills, talent, employment, and entrepreneurship.

This initiative aims to provide a new impetus for the economic and industrial development of Uttar Pradesh, offering the state’s youth a valuable opportunity to make their mark on the international stage.