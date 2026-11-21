LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national convenor Akash Anand launched a sharp attack on both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday during a public meeting in the Bikapur assembly constituency. The rally came amid an ongoing exchange of public challenges between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and SP president Akhilesh Yadav over contesting from Ayodhya.

BSP national convenor Akash Anand addressed a public meeting in Bikapur assembly constituency of Ayodhya on Friday. (Sourced) more less

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Urging voters to bring BSP chief Mayawati back as chief minister, Anand highlighted the development, welfare schemes and law-and-order record of previous BSP administrations.

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Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which BJP’s two-time sitting MP Lallu Singh lost the Faizabad seat to SP’s Awadhesh Prasad, Anand said Ayodhya had sent a clear message to the country. “They did not vote for a government running on advertisements, but voted on the performance of the BJP government,” he said.

Hitting out at the BJP, he said each year the state government is breaking the record of lighting lamps in Ayodhya during Diwali festivity, and at the same time, the government is also breaking the record of unemployment in the state. Taking a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement “saab changa si” (all is well) in the state, Akash said: “When I ask people what BJP government has done for them in 10 years, they reply that they do not know of the work, but have seen advertisements of developed UP on hoardings.”

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that BJP MLAs from Ayodhya claimed that the town is shining, but patients have to take bus rides to Lucknow for medical treatment. “This government has achieved zero on education, security and employment. UP is number one in crime against women and heinous crimes. They call themselves an ‘encounter government’, but FIRs are not being registered in police stations, instead there is photo shoot of encounters. It seems that instead of running the government, BJP is indulged in shooting of a TV serial,” claimed Akash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that BJP MLAs from Ayodhya claimed that the town is shining, but patients have to take bus rides to Lucknow for medical treatment. “This government has achieved zero on education, security and employment. UP is number one in crime against women and heinous crimes. They call themselves an ‘encounter government’, but FIRs are not being registered in police stations, instead there is photo shoot of encounters. It seems that instead of running the government, BJP is indulged in shooting of a TV serial,” claimed Akash. {{/usCountry}}

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“In 10 years, no new school has opened in UP, but 25,000 schools have been shut. Today, 1.40 lakh posts of teachers are lying vacant. The BJP does not want to empower poor people but wants them to stand in line for rations. Two crore youths are unemployed in UP,” he alleged.

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Launching an attack on the SP, Anand said: “Their leaders allege that BSP is the B team of the BJP. It seems that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is a confused leader – sometimes he terms ‘P’ of PDA as Pichhda (OBC) and at other times terms ‘P’ as Pandit (Brahmin). During the Dalit conference in Agra, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav humiliated the Dalit community. Both Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav should apologize to Dalits.”

Anand also accused the SP of being opposed to the Dalit community, citing its past opposition to reservation in promotions in Parliament and the renaming of districts named after Dalit icons.

“Recently, the SP sent the son of a BJP MP to the Rajya Sabha, ignoring the claims of Dalit, OBC and Muslim community. It is clear that SP is the B team of the BJP,” added Akash.

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“During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi moved with the Constitution to seek votes of Dalit community, but after the polls, he abandoned the community. Dalits are exploited in Congress ruled states,” he alleged.