Two electrocuted in separate incidents

Two persons got electrocuted in separate incidents in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Pic for representation)

In the first incident, a 19-year-old girl died due to electric shock in the Nigohan area. The incident happened while starting the submersible pump.

“The deceased was identified as Saloni, a class 12 student and daughter of Dinesh, a farmer of Mirkhanagar village of Nigohan. The police have sent the body for postmortem,” said Nigohan SHO Anuj Kumar Tiwari.

“As soon as she tried to connect the wire to the electricity board, she got an electric shock and fainted. When her younger brother Shiva, who was present at home at the time of the incident, saw her, he immediately informed the neighbours who reached the spot. But by then Saloni had died,” said the father of the deceased.

Likewise, a 28-year-old man died due to electric shock while repairing a washing machine at home. The deceased Irfan used to work as a fast food vendor at Abrar Nagar crossing, said police. The family rushed him to Lohia Hospital where the doctor declared him dead upon arrival.