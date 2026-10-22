Two get 10-year jail term in 2017 heroin, ganja seizure case

A court in Barabanki has sentenced two drug traffickers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a 2017 case involving the seizure of 340 grams of heroin and 160 grams of ganja, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Lucknow, said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

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The court of the additional district and sessions judge, Barabanki, convicted Shakeel and Rampyari on Monday for their involvement in drug trafficking, the NCB said.

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The case dates back to May 27, 2017, when the NCB’s Lucknow zonal unit, acting on specific intelligence, seized the contraband from black bags allegedly in the conscious possession of the two accused at Barabanki railway station.

According to the agency, the two were travelling on the Avadh Assam Express and were getting off the train at the station when the seizure was made. The investigation revealed that the drugs had been transported from Dimapur in Nagaland to Barabanki, the press release said.

During the trial, the prosecution sought stringent punishment, citing the gravity of drug trafficking and its adverse impact on society. After examining the evidence and circumstances of the case, the court sentenced both convicts to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, the NCB said.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency urged citizens to share information about drug trafficking through the MANAS national narcotics helpline 1933, assuring that informers’ identities would be kept confidential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency urged citizens to share information about drug trafficking through the MANAS national narcotics helpline 1933, assuring that informers’ identities would be kept confidential. {{/usCountry}}

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