Two teen madrasa students held for triple murder in Baghpat mosque: UP Police

Two teenage madrasa students were arrested for allegedly killing their Maulana’s wife and two young daughters inside a mosque in Baghpat’s Gangnauli village, just hours after they were punished for neglecting their studies, police said. After being punished in the morning, the teenagers allegedly returned later and killed their Maulana’s wife and two daughters in revenge. (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Rai confirmed that both minors, aged 14 and 15, had confessed to the crime. “The accused studied at the madrasa run by Maulana Ibrahim. After being punished in the morning, they returned later and killed his wife and daughters in revenge,” he said.

Police said the breakthrough came after reviewing CCTV footage from outside the mosque, which showed the two boys loitering near the premises before entering around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The footage helped trace and detain them for questioning.

Initially, the accused denied involvement but later admitted to the killings during interrogation. They told police they were frequently scolded and beaten by the Maulana in front of other students and felt humiliated, leading them to commit the act.

The murders took place while Maulana Ibrahim was in Deoband to attend a religious event. His wife, Israna, 30, and daughters Sofia, 5 and Sumaiyya, 2, were found dead in their room on the mosque’s upper floor.

The crime sparked anger among residents of Gangnauli village, located about 45 km from the Baghpat district headquarters. Senior police officials, including DIG Kalanidhi Naithani, along with forensic and dog squads, reached the site to oversee the investigation. Tension prevailed as family members initially resisted sending the bodies for post-mortem examination, but officers later managed to calm the situation.

In a shocking turn, police said the two minors returned to the mosque after committing the murders and joined villagers mourning the deaths. They were seen protesting when police briefly detained the Maulana for questioning.

Police said the murders appeared to be an act of personal vengeance, with no signs of robbery or outside involvement. The two minors have been sent to a juvenile home, and further investigation is underway.