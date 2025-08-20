Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
Two trucks burst into flames after head-on collision in UP’s Unnao; 3 dead

ByHaidar Naqvi
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 05:40 pm IST

Three persons including the two truck drivers died in the deadly fire that erupted when the two trucks collided. One of the two vehicles was carrying an unidentified chemical

KANPUR: Three men died on Wednesday when two speeding trucks burst into flames after a head-on collision on Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi–Unnao Road in Unnao district early on Wednesday.

Police said the lone survivor in the accident had been admitted to the district hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the deceased were identified as Mahipal and Pawan Yadav, the drivers of the two vehicles, and Sumit, a cleaner with one of the trucks. A third person travelling in the truck, Sonu, survived with injuries after he managed to jump out of the vehicle just in time. Sonu has sustained injuries to his leg and has been admitted to the Unnao district hospital.

Unnao superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Bhuker said they had retrieved the charred bodies from the driver’s cabin of the two vehicles and sent them for autopsy.

Local residents said the vehicles burst into flames within moments of the deadly collision. The drivers of the two vehicles and the cleaner were trapped inside, but the fire was so intense that no one could do anything, a resident said. Another said people heard the explosion when the two trucks collided about half-a-kilometre away.

It took the police and fire department personnel approximately three hours to extinguish the blaze and remove the vehicles, thereby restoring traffic flow.

