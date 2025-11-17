Uda Devi a source of inspiration for every Indian: Yogi

Praising the role of countless heroes and women in India’s freedom struggle as unforgettable, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Lucknow holds a special place in this context and Uttar Pradesh was the epicentre of the First War of Independence in 1857. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to the newly unveiled statue of Veerangana Uda Devi Pasi, in Lucknow on Sunday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI)

Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue of Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi at Vrindavan Colony in the state capital on her martyrdom day.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “The revolt was sparked by Mangal Pandey in Barrackpore, carried forward by Dhan Singh Kotwal in Meerut, and led heroically in Jhansi by Maharani Lakshmibai. In Bithoor, Tatya Tope gave the uprising further strength.”

He also recalled Begum Hazrat Mahal, describing her as an immortal warrior who, along with Veerangna Uda Devi Pasi and others, fought valiantly to drive out foreign rulers.

He said Uda Devi remains a source of inspiration not just for women, but for every Indian.

The chief minister further said that on November 16, 1857, Uda Devi climbed a peepal tree in Sikanderbagh, Lucknow, and fought back against foreign rule with extraordinary bravery, reportedly killing 36 British soldiers.

“Uda Devi’s sacrifice teaches us that when injustice grows, resistance must grow even stronger. Through her actions, she inspired revolutionaries and youth to stand against oppression,” the chief minister said.

He recalled his visit to Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort and said the government has approved its beautification and the installation of a light-and-sound show to ensure future generations learn from the legacy of the region’s warriors, including Maharaja Lakhan Pasi, Satan Pasi, Cheeta Pasi, Bijli Pasi, Raja Gangabaksh Rawat, and Veera Pasi. Several old forts are being restored and developed into centres of inspiration for youth, he said.

“The state government has incorporated the contributions of every revolutionary and martyr into the school curriculum. An additional book has been introduced through basic education and the syllabus has been expanded at local, regional, and state levels so that students in every class learn about India’s great personalities,” the chief minister said.

He also highlighted the government’s initiatives to empower women.

“Over the past eight years, the government has recruited 2,19,000 police personnel, with 20% of the positions reserved for women. Three new women’s PAC battalions have been established, one in Lucknow named after Uda Devi, one in Gorakhpur named after Jhalkari Bai Kori, and one in Badaun named after Avanti Bai Lodhi,” he said.

Adityanath stated that the foreign rulers deliberately pushed several communities to the margins because they had stood up for the nation’s revolution.

When any community is cut off from the mainstream, it inevitably falls behind; this is what happened to the Scheduled Castes and the Pasi community, the chief minister said.

He added that the double-engine government is working in mission mode to develop a grand memorial and cultural center dedicated to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Lucknow.

He said the work on establishing 109 Sarvodaya Schools across 62 districts is either completed or progressing rapidly.

Marking the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Atal Residential Schools have been set up in all 18 divisions. Children orphaned during COVID-19, as well as children of laborers, are being provided free lodging, nutritious meals, and modern education in these schools.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and Union minister Kamlesh Paswan also expressed their views at the event.

BJP MLC Ramchandra Pradhan and party leader Neeraj Singh had organised the event.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included MP Ashok Rawat, mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, MLCs Mahendra Singh, Pawan Singh Chauhan, Mukesh Sharma, former Union minister Kaushal Kishore, and BJP district president Anand Dwivedi among others.