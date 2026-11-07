Uttar Pradesh to introduce 360-degree progress card for Classes 9, 10

In a significant shift from traditional marks-based assessment, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce a 360-degree Holistic Progress Card (HPC) for students of Classes 9 and 10, beginning with the 2026-27 academic session.

The progress report card has been divided into three broad sections: general information, holistic development and academic performance. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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This initiative aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aiming to assess students’ overall development rather than relying solely on examination scores, according to a circular issued by director general school, Monika Rani..

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The initiative, mandated for all government secondary schools, aims to move the educational framework beyond the singular focus on examination scores.

In a directive dated November 5, the state project director of Samagra Shiksha (Secondary) instructed district inspectors of schools across Uttar Pradesh to ensure the immediate circulation and implementation of the new assessment framework in government secondary schools.

The progress report card has been divided into three broad sections: general information, holistic development and academic performance. The first section will record students’ personal and family details, along with their physical development and nutritional status, including height, weight, body mass index (BMI), haemoglobin levels and blood group.

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{{^usCountry}} It will also cover basic health screening, including vision, hearing and dental health. These health parameters will be recorded at the time of admission or in April, and again in January, based on observations by doctors, health workers or class teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It will also cover basic health screening, including vision, hearing and dental health. These health parameters will be recorded at the time of admission or in April, and again in January, based on observations by doctors, health workers or class teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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The second section, which forms the core of the new assessment system, will evaluate students on various developmental indicators. Under self-assessment, students will be encouraged to reflect on their strengths and weaknesses, interests, time management, learning abilities and future career aspirations.

Peer assessment will evaluate teamwork, respect for others’ views, helping classmates, communication and discipline. Teachers will assess participation in extracurricular activities, including art, music, dance, sports, yoga, vocational education, school clubs and community service. The framework will also focus on hygiene, healthy living, environmental awareness, constitutional values, empathy, social inclusion, problem-solving, creativity, critical thinking and digital safety.

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Students will also be able to mention their preferred subjects, extracurricular interests, three key strengths and areas for improvement. They will be encouraged to set their next major educational or career goal and specify the support they need from teachers and parents.