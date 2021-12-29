Unwarranted behaviour of lawyers can erode faith of public in judicial system: High Court

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has pointed out that the unwarranted and uncalled behaviour of lawyers has the potential of eroding the faith and trust of public in judicial system.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Narendra Kumar Johari made this observation on December 24 while disposing of an old contempt petition against 12 lawyers of Gonda district. Out of them, only six are alive today, and all are senior citizens.

“What we notice in present times is the uncalled for and unwarranted conduct/behaviour of lawyers which has the potential of eroding faith and trust of public in the judicial system,” said the court.

The petition was filed on the basis of a letter written on August 17, 2001, by then district judge of Gonda to then registrar general of the high court to initiate contempt proceedings against 12 lawyers.

In the letter, it was alleged that these lawyers were involved in unruly behaviour on the court campus on November 14, 2000, and December 1, 2000. The case was registered in 2001, but notices were issued to the lawyers in 2011.

During the hearing of the case, the counsel for lawyers pointed out that the case was based on a hearsay story and since the inception of this suit, six out of 12 lawyers had passed away.

He also apprised the court that the lawyers, who are alive, have tendered an unconditional apology to the court.

After considering all aspects of the case, the court observed: “Considering all these aspects of the matter, especially the fact that the respondents have tendered their unconditional apology and that they are very old practising lawyers and also that Contempt Petition No.1463 of 2002 has already been disposed of without even issuing notices, we are of the opinion that this matter now needs to be given a quietus.”

“We, thus, do not think it necessary to pursue this matter further. We accept the apology tendered by the respondents and discharge the notices of contempt issued against them,” said the court.

“However, before parting with the matter, we would like to put on record our anguish and concern emanating from the reports which this court receives almost on daily basis about the conduct and behaviour of the advocates,” observed the court.