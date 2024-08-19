UP AGREES project on cards to boost farmers’ income

Lucknow: The Yogi government was set to launch the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprises Ecosystem Strengthening (UP AGREES) project to boost farmers’ income, agricultural productivity and agri-based industries across the state, a government spokesman said here on Sunday. The project targets 24 of the 50 districts most vulnerable to climate change, directly benefiting 10 lakh farmers, 30 percent of whom are women. (Pic for representation)

“With the blueprint finalized and World Bank support secured, the project is poised for implementation,” he added.

The project was approved recently during a high-level meeting. It will be rolled out in 21 east Uttar Pradesh districts and seven Bundelkhand districts. It will be structured into four key components: enhancing agricultural productivity, establishing agro clusters, strengthening digital and financial ecosystems and focusing on project management, knowledge, and learning.

In a high-level meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath , officials revealed that out of the 15,000 lakh hectares of cultivable land globally, India accounted for 1,590.70 lakh hectares. Notably, Uttar Pradesh leads the nation with 165.70 lakh hectares of its 243.2 lakh hectares of total land being cultivable—amounting to 76 percent under cultivation.

Officials highlighted state crop productivity had significantly improved over the past seven years. However, productivity needed to be enhanced in Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Vindhya regions.

Western Uttar Pradesh currently contributes 50 percent to the state’s agricultural output. East Uttar Pradesh accounts for just 28 per cent, and Bundelkhand a mere 5.5 percent.

To address this disparity, officials presented CM Yogi with a blueprint for the UP AGREES project, designed to boost agricultural productivity in 21 eastern Uttar Pradesh districts and seven districts of Bundelkhand. Developed with World Bank assistance, the project received CM Yogi’s approval for implementation.

During the meeting, officials informed CM Yogi that the UP AGREES project would benefit farmers, farmer organizations, fish farmers and agriculture-related MSME units.

The six-year project will involve an investment of ₹4,000 crore , with the World Bank providing a loan of ₹2,737 crore and the state government contributing ₹1,166 crore . The loan repayment period is 35 years, with an interest rate of 1.23 percent and a seven-year moratorium.

The project targets 24 of the 50 districts most vulnerable to climate change, directly benefiting 10 lakh farmers, 30 percent of whom are women. Additionally, 10,000 women producer groups will be integrated into the project and 500 farmers will be sent abroad to acquire knowledge about advanced agricultural techniques.