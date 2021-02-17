UP Assembly Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth budget Session
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit held an all-party meeting on Wednesday and sought cooperation of the leaders for smooth running of the Budget Session beginning February 18.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (BJP), Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (Samajwadi Party) and leaders of other parties attended the meeting.
The Budget Session will begin on Thursday with the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the Assembly and the Council, and will continue till March 10. The budget will be presented on February 22.
Adityanath said, "We are committed to meaningful and constructive debates and deliberations to run proceedings for the maximum time. Keeping the high dignity of the House, if the serious discussion is carried forward, the dignity of the members will enhance and the public's faith in democracy will increase. The conduct of all of us in the House affects the society, gives a new direction, through which society then decides its direction."
"We will always be ready to successfully conduct the proceedings on behalf of the government and discuss the issues raised by the members," he said.
The chief minister said the government will make every effort to ensure positive action on all matters raised by members.
"This is the collective responsibility of the ruling party and the opposition. In this session, the e-budget of the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh will be presented on February 22," he said.
Speaker Dixit said Uttar Pradesh, having the largest Legislative Assembly in the country, has an obligation to conduct the proceedings of the House with a firm commitment to the Constitution, a committed culture and in all respects.
"The cooperation of all is required for a substantive and quality discussion in the House," he added.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna sought cooperation from all party leaders for the successful and smooth functioning of the House.
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Lal Ji Verma and Aradhana Mishra Mona of the Congress, Apna Dal (S) leader Neel Ratan Patel and Triveni Ram of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party also attended the meeting.
