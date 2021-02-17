IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Assembly Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth budget Session
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (BJP), Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (Samajwadi Party) and leaders of other parties attended the meeting.(ANI)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (BJP), Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (Samajwadi Party) and leaders of other parties attended the meeting.(ANI)
lucknow news

UP Assembly Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth budget Session

The Budget Session will begin on Thursday with the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the Assembly and the Council, and will continue till March 10. The budget will be presented on February 22.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:52 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit held an all-party meeting on Wednesday and sought cooperation of the leaders for smooth running of the Budget Session beginning February 18.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (BJP), Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (Samajwadi Party) and leaders of other parties attended the meeting.

The Budget Session will begin on Thursday with the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the Assembly and the Council, and will continue till March 10. The budget will be presented on February 22.

Adityanath said, "We are committed to meaningful and constructive debates and deliberations to run proceedings for the maximum time. Keeping the high dignity of the House, if the serious discussion is carried forward, the dignity of the members will enhance and the public's faith in democracy will increase. The conduct of all of us in the House affects the society, gives a new direction, through which society then decides its direction."

"We will always be ready to successfully conduct the proceedings on behalf of the government and discuss the issues raised by the members," he said.

The chief minister said the government will make every effort to ensure positive action on all matters raised by members.

"This is the collective responsibility of the ruling party and the opposition. In this session, the e-budget of the country's largest state Uttar Pradesh will be presented on February 22," he said.

Speaker Dixit said Uttar Pradesh, having the largest Legislative Assembly in the country, has an obligation to conduct the proceedings of the House with a firm commitment to the Constitution, a committed culture and in all respects.

"The cooperation of all is required for a substantive and quality discussion in the House," he added.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna sought cooperation from all party leaders for the successful and smooth functioning of the House.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Lal Ji Verma and Aradhana Mishra Mona of the Congress, Apna Dal (S) leader Neel Ratan Patel and Triveni Ram of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party also attended the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh assembly bjp samajwadi party uttar pradesh speaker up budget session
Close
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (BJP), Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (Samajwadi Party) and leaders of other parties attended the meeting.(ANI)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (BJP), Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (Samajwadi Party) and leaders of other parties attended the meeting.(ANI)
lucknow news

UP Assembly Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth budget Session

PTI, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The Budget Session will begin on Thursday with the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the Assembly and the Council, and will continue till March 10. The budget will be presented on February 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused were booked under sections 420 and 384 of the IPC and section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, police said.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
The accused were booked under sections 420 and 384 of the IPC and section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, police said.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
lucknow news

4 booked for extorting money from bookie in UP’s Bulandshahr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Two of the accused -- Kuldeep Saxena and Ansh Kaushik – have been arrested while the others are still at large, police said, adding that 90,000 were recovered from them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minimum temperature in the state was 7.4 degrees Celsius at Muzaffarnagar while the maximum temperature at 30.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Varanasi.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
The minimum temperature in the state was 7.4 degrees Celsius at Muzaffarnagar while the maximum temperature at 30.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Varanasi.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
lucknow news

Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP; forecast for dry weather tomorrow

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Thunderstorms lashed a few places over western UP, they said, adding that dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places in the same region. Day temperatures rose appreciably in Prayagraj and Jhansi divisions while there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across India on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_16_2021_000257A)(PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across India on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_16_2021_000257A)(PTI)
lucknow news

UP STF ‘foils’ terror attack plan with arrest of PFI men with explosives

By Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • A top UP police official said a operation was launched to nab the accused after the STF came to know about PFI’s plan to conduct terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh and recruit educated youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Dixit says her family has been associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement for a long time. (HT Photo)
Krishna Dixit says her family has been associated with the Ayodhya Ram Mandir movement for a long time. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP woman set aside 5/day for 28 yrs for construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

By Haider Naqvi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as 10 for the cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayant Chaudhary also accused the government of not paying sugarcane farmers' pending dues. (PTI Photo)
Jayant Chaudhary also accused the government of not paying sugarcane farmers' pending dues. (PTI Photo)
lucknow news

RLD hits out at Yogi Adityanath government for not increasing sugarcane SAP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary alleged that the government wanted to decrease the SAP this year but could not dare do this because of ongoing farmers’ agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A formal announcement about the adoption of the villages will be made by PM Modi(Twitter/narendramodi)
A formal announcement about the adoption of the villages will be made by PM Modi(Twitter/narendramodi)
lucknow news

PM Narendra Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:16 AM IST
  • BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on a priority
READ FULL STORY
Close
While talking about the prices of sugarcane, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister did not give the due amount to the sugarcane farmers.(ANI Photo)
While talking about the prices of sugarcane, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister did not give the due amount to the sugarcane farmers.(ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Gandhi had tweeted in support of climate activist Disha Ravi and demanded her release. “People with guns are afraid of an unarmed girl. Rays of courage and hope are being spread through an unarmed girl #ReleaseDishaRavi #DishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced,” she wrote on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A World Bank report on the financial impact of road mishaps on families in four states can come in handy for policymakers.(PTI)
A World Bank report on the financial impact of road mishaps on families in four states can come in handy for policymakers.(PTI)
lucknow news

Over 83% of UP families hit by road mishap see dip in income: World Bank report

By Brajendra K Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Almost 50% of low-income households in Uttar Pradesh had to arrange for a loan, as opposed to 10.9% of the high-income households to deal with the financial fallout of the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
lucknow news

Over 83% of UP’s poor households report income loss after road accident

By Brajendra K Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The World Bank report released by union minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari highlights the disproportionate impact of a road crash on poor households that pushes them into a vicious cycle of poverty and debt
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya at Sangam, in Prayagraj ,on Thursday. (ANI)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a holy bath on Mauni Amavasya at Sangam, in Prayagraj ,on Thursday. (ANI)
lucknow news

In wake of Priyanka Gandhi’s frequent visits to UP, BJP plans farmer outreach

By Manish Chandra Pandey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The BJP is planning a series of pro-farmer meetings that would include small, rural gatherings. Besides, some Jat leaders could be given prominence in the party, say people in the know
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prince Soni with AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (Twitter/@PrinceAAP)
AAP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prince Soni with AAP MP Sanjay Singh. (Twitter/@PrinceAAP)
lucknow news

AAP says will bring back old pension scheme in UP if voted to power: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • AAP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prince Soni said that the state government has hurt the incomes of the elderly by replacing the old pension scheme with a new one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are seen during their search and rescue operation to look for missing people at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are seen during their search and rescue operation to look for missing people at Raini village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
lucknow news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 4 more bodies of UP residents found, 59 still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited by the deluge caused by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh Yadav took on the Centre over the new farm laws asking why they are not being repealed when the farmers themselves are against it (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)(PTI)
Akhilesh Yadav took on the Centre over the new farm laws asking why they are not being repealed when the farmers themselves are against it (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)(PTI)
lucknow news

Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Yadav also claimed that the anger among the public against the BJP is building and people are ready for a change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI file)
lucknow news

Govt working with religious leaders for development of Braj region: UP CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
"We are working with various religious leaders for the modern development of the place with such a cultural and spiritual heritage. A committee is created to implement the policies of development also," Adityanath said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP