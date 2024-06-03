UP blazes again: Kanpur hottest in country at 46.8°

LUCKNOW After a brief respite, Uttar Pradesh experienced heatwave conditions again on Monday with Kanpur (IAF) station recording the highest temperature in the country at 46.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Prayagraj 45.4, Jhansi 45.3 and Agra (Taj city) & Hamirpur 45.2. A child bathes from a water tank to beat the heat in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Varanasi (airport) recorded a maximum of 44.6 degrees, Fatehpur 44.2, Kanpur City and Fatehgarh 44 degrees, said Met officials.

Rain/thunderstorms were likely at isolated places over the state while the IMD also issued a heatwave (loo) warning at isolated places.

Lucknow may see partly cloudy sky and thundery development. The maximum and minimum temperatures were expected to be around 43 and 30 degrees, respectively. On Monday, the state capital recorded day and night temperatures of 42.8 and 29.2 degrees.