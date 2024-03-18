UP Board Answer Sheets Evaluation: Teachers boycott evaluation in 13 districts

PRAYAGRAJ: Teachers assigned to evaluate high school and intermediate examination answer sheets of the UP Board boycotted work at 34 centres in 13 districts on Monday. This protest comes in response to the murder of Dharmendra Kumar, a teacher at Government High School, Manghav in Varanasi, who was killed by a police officer in Muzaffarnagar while delivering answer sheets for evaluation at a centre. As a result, only 29,32,990 answer sheets were checked on Monday at 225 out of 259 evaluation centres spread across the state. Teachers staging a demonstration at GIC-Prayagraj on Monday (HT photo)

According to UP Board officials, 67,31,957 answer sheets have been evaluated in three days since the evaluation process commenced at various centres set up by the board.

Meanwhile, evaluation work had to be postponed at seven centres in Prayagraj, five in Muzaffarnagar, four in Varanasi, three each in Lucknow, Chandauli, and Siddharthnagar, two each in Sonbhadra and Bahraich, and one centre each in Gorakhpur, Sambhal, Kannauj, Jalaun, and Amethi due to teachers boycotting work and staging a protest.

While boycotting work in protest against the murder of Dharmendra Kumar, the teachers demonstrated at the Government Inter College in Prayagraj and held a meeting to pay tribute.

During the meeting, teacher leaders raised the demand for ₹1 crore as compensation to the dependents of the deceased, full salary to the wife/dependents until designated retirement, and an investigation into the murder case with immediate justice.

State president of uttar pradesh madyamik shikshak sangh, former MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi, state general secretary (Thakurai faction) of the association Lalmani Dwivedi, UP rajkiya shikshak sangh’s Rameshwar Pandey, Ravi Bhushan, Anuj Kumar Pandey, Ram Prakash Pandey, Jagdish Prasad, Ravindra Kumar Tripathi, etc., staged the protest and held a condolence meeting.