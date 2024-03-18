 UP Board Answer Sheets Evaluation: Teachers boycott evaluation in 13 districts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

UP Board Answer Sheets Evaluation: Teachers boycott evaluation in 13 districts

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 05:18 AM IST

During the meeting, teacher leaders raised the demand for ₹1 crore as compensation to the dependents of the deceased, full salary to the wife/dependents until designated retirement, and an investigation into the murder case with immediate justice.

PRAYAGRAJ: Teachers assigned to evaluate high school and intermediate examination answer sheets of the UP Board boycotted work at 34 centres in 13 districts on Monday. This protest comes in response to the murder of Dharmendra Kumar, a teacher at Government High School, Manghav in Varanasi, who was killed by a police officer in Muzaffarnagar while delivering answer sheets for evaluation at a centre. As a result, only 29,32,990 answer sheets were checked on Monday at 225 out of 259 evaluation centres spread across the state.

Teachers staging a demonstration at GIC-Prayagraj on Monday (HT photo)
Teachers staging a demonstration at GIC-Prayagraj on Monday (HT photo)

According to UP Board officials, 67,31,957 answer sheets have been evaluated in three days since the evaluation process commenced at various centres set up by the board.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, evaluation work had to be postponed at seven centres in Prayagraj, five in Muzaffarnagar, four in Varanasi, three each in Lucknow, Chandauli, and Siddharthnagar, two each in Sonbhadra and Bahraich, and one centre each in Gorakhpur, Sambhal, Kannauj, Jalaun, and Amethi due to teachers boycotting work and staging a protest.

While boycotting work in protest against the murder of Dharmendra Kumar, the teachers demonstrated at the Government Inter College in Prayagraj and held a meeting to pay tribute.

During the meeting, teacher leaders raised the demand for 1 crore as compensation to the dependents of the deceased, full salary to the wife/dependents until designated retirement, and an investigation into the murder case with immediate justice.

State president of uttar pradesh madyamik shikshak sangh, former MLC Suresh Kumar Tripathi, state general secretary (Thakurai faction) of the association Lalmani Dwivedi, UP rajkiya shikshak sangh’s Rameshwar Pandey, Ravi Bhushan, Anuj Kumar Pandey, Ram Prakash Pandey, Jagdish Prasad, Ravindra Kumar Tripathi, etc., staged the protest and held a condolence meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP Board Answer Sheets Evaluation: Teachers boycott evaluation in 13 districts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On