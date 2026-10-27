Lucknow, The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Inland Vessel Rules, 2026, providing for registration of mechanised and traditional boats operating in the state's rivers and waterways, along with insurance coverage for passengers and boat operators.

UP cabinet approves 2026 inland vessel rules, mandates insurance for boats

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Minister of State Transport Dayashankar Singh said the rules seek to bring boat operations under a uniform regulatory framework, improve passenger safety and create a centralised database of vessels and boat operators, particularly those working in the unorganised sector.

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"Until now, there was no such comprehensive regulatory framework for boats and vessels operating in the state's waters. Now, both mechanised and non-mechanised vessels will be registered," Singh told reporters after the Cabinet meeting along with senior minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

The minister said mechanised vessels, including factory-made boats and larger engine-powered vessels, would be placed in one category, while traditional boats, including those fitted with motors, would be classified as non-mechanised vessels under the new framework.

Registration fees for mechanised vessels would vary according to passenger capacity and carrying capacity, Singh said, adding the government had studied the rules followed in nine other states before framing the categories.

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{{^usCountry}} Vessels carrying up to five passengers, those carrying between five and 10 passengers, and those carrying more passengers or having higher carrying capacity would be placed in separate categories for registration purposes, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vessels carrying up to five passengers, those carrying between five and 10 passengers, and those carrying more passengers or having higher carrying capacity would be placed in separate categories for registration purposes, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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For traditional, non-mechanised boats, the registration fee would be ₹50, the minister said.

"The purpose is to find out how many people are engaged in this work so that the government can provide them facilities, including safety equipment, insurance and other assistance," Singh said.

He said the rules also provide for insurance coverage for passengers and boat operators, addressing a gap affecting small boatmen who often operate outside organised systems.

"Large companies generally provide insurance, but small boat operators working in the unorganised sector often do not have such coverage. In the event of an accident, there was no proper mechanism to address their needs," Singh said.

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The government has amended a provision under Chapter 15, Clause 59, of the rules to provide for insurance for both passengers and boatmen, he added.

Singh said the state had also established a Waterways Authority on the lines of the authority constituted by the Centre. He said he was currently functioning as its chairman until a regular appointment was made.

Under the new arrangement, the authority will oversee vessel registration and related activities across the state. At the district level, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer will handle the process, while Motor Vehicle Inspectors will oversee registration at the tehsil level, he said.

The minister said the absence of a centralised system had resulted in fragmented records, with different local bodies and officials maintaining information in different places.

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Citing the example of Varanasi, he said the government had received data on around 1,200 boat operators there. However, comparable information was not readily available for several other locations, including Mathura, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

The new system would help the government maintain a unified database and plan safety measures and welfare assistance for boat operators, he said.

Responding to a media query, Singh said the rules would be particularly relevant for boat operations on rivers such as the Ganga, Saryu and Gomti, among others.

He said the initiative was intended to improve safety and bring traditional boat operators within a formal regulatory and welfare framework.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.