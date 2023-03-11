U.P. cabinet approves state’s maiden sports policy

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday approved the state’s first-ever sports policy and announced the setting up of a primary fund of ₹10 crore for the Uttar Pradesh Sports Development Fund (UPSDF). It also announced induction of e-sports and became the first state in the country to have e-sports in its official policy. Electronic sports or e-sports refers to competitive and organised video game events. The Centre has officially recognised it. A sum of ₹ 5 lakh has been assured as the cashless health insurance for all athletes, coaches and their families under the Ayushman scheme. (For Representation)

Among the important points of the new sports policy, government’s sports department with the help of industrial directorate will make a plan to promote sports goods manufacturing in the state. Meerut has been one of the main clusters for the sports goods manufacturing but the new policy will help other places in the state to make Uttar Pradesh a hub of the sports goods manufacturing.

The state government has already announced establishment of the sports university in the name of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand in Meerut but the new policy promises to promote the private parties for the opening of similar universities. “The sports department would set up special cell for the sports-based start-ups,” states the new policy.

The new policy says that e-sports is the best tool to reach out to the youth and an e-sports centre will soon be developed with the help of private parties so that each district of the state can have a fully dedicated basic infrastructure for e-sports athletes. A state sports authority will also be developed for the right execution of the policy.

The policy also says that to in increase participation of women in sports, sports academies at the nursery level will be started in the next five years. Para-athletes will be accommodated in all schemes of the sports department so that para- sports and para-athletes can be promoted. Special coaches will be appointed for para sports.

“A sum of ₹5 lakh has been assured as the cashless health insurance for all athletes, coaches and their families under the Ayushman scheme. Besides, all concerned will also be covered under the personal accident insurance,” says the policy.

“All the athletes, who have represented state at nationals and international levels, will be the part of the state pension scheme. They will also be getting monthly pension and preference will be given to them in university admission and jobs under the sports quota,” it adds.

It also says that athletes will be awarded cash prizes on the basis of their performances at the international level. The number of cash awards will also be increased for those who help these athletes win medals at the top level.

The new policy also talks about the setting up of different level of 19 training centres in the next five years. It focuses on the integrated plan of sports activities in school curriculum in joint association with the sports and the education departments.

The new policy suggests the division of high priority and routine priority sports so that suitable attention can be paid on medal winning sports at the international level. The new policy announced various plans with the help of private parties on PPP models and even the federations so that a strong sports eco system can be developed.