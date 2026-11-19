The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of amendments to the Tourism Policy 2022, lowering the minimum room requirement for eligible budget hotels from 10 to six, extending incentives to homestays and cultural experience centres, and bringing farm tourism, traditional eateries, regional food trails and highway rest stops under a wider incentive framework. The amendments also provide for enhanced promotional assistance to tourism service providers and incorporate new tourism circuits, seeking to widen private participation and generate employment across the state.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Under the revised policy, budget hotels with 6-49 lettable rooms and attached bathrooms will qualify for incentives, subject to commercial and GST registration and compliance with building regulations. Homestay and bed-and-breakfast provisions have been aligned with the state’s 2025 policy, with approvals envisaged within one month through the UP Tourism portal.

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A new category of ‘Parampara’ heritage experience centres will promote regional cuisine, handicrafts, One District One Product goods and cultural storytelling. The amendments also recognise traditional eateries, local cooking practices, food trails and gastronomy festivals in coordination with the One District One Cuisine initiative.

Farm stays will include agricultural experiences, dairy units, gaushalas and natural and organic farming, enabling farmers to supplement their income through tourism. The Neeb Karori Baba and Bundelkhand Fort circuits have also been incorporated, while destinations under various government-notified tourism bodies will receive focused development attention.

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{{^usCountry}} The ceiling for promotional assistance has been raised to ₹1 lakh per national and ₹3 lakh per international travel event, with the annual coverage expanded from 20 to 50 tourism service providers. The policy also provides incentives for eligible highway rest-stop operators and proposes a Tourism Research, Data and Documentation Cell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ceiling for promotional assistance has been raised to ₹1 lakh per national and ₹3 lakh per international travel event, with the annual coverage expanded from 20 to 50 tourism service providers. The policy also provides incentives for eligible highway rest-stop operators and proposes a Tourism Research, Data and Documentation Cell. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, the cabinet approved revised development terms for a ₹300-crore International Yoga and Wellness Centre on 65.815 hectares in Baghpat, envisaging facilities for around 10,000 practitioners.