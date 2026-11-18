LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday told representatives of political parties to appoint a booth level agents (BLA) at each polling station in the state. The booth level officer (BLO) will also share information regarding the special summary review with the respective booth level agents.

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A meeting of representatives of various political parties was held under the chairmanship of CEO after the release of the draft voter list.

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Rinwa said the list of all forms received during the claim and objection period will also be published on the CEO’s website. BLAs of political parties recognized by the commission are permitted to submit a maximum of 10 forms (Forms 6/7/8) per day to the BLOs during the claim and objection period. If a BLA submits more than 30 forms during the entire claim and objection period, it will be re-verified by the electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers, he said.

In accordance with the ECI directive, all district election officers and assistant electoral registration officers have been directed to take appropriate action against anyone making a false declaration in Form 7, in accordance with the provisions of Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} If officials involved in the revision of electoral rolls are found guilty of violating their official duties, legal action will be taken under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, said the CEO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If officials involved in the revision of electoral rolls are found guilty of violating their official duties, legal action will be taken under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, said the CEO. {{/usCountry}}

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New ECI software to flag duplicate voter applications

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa said Election Commission of India (ECI) is working to ensure that the final voter list that will be published on January 4 does not have duplicate voters’ names.

Replying to a question over duplicate voters during the release of the draft voter list, he said a software was used by the ECI to identify duplicate voters in the rolls. “It was used to identify duplicate voters registered in the electoral rolls. But if a voter submitted multiple applications that were lying in the system... these escaped the scanning of the software leading to the issue of duplicate voters,” he said.

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Political parties and various organizations had raised the issue of duplicate voters after the special intensive revision (SIR) process.

However, the ECI has improved the software to identify duplicate voters in electoral rolls as well as the applications submitted by citizens. Now, when a BLO feeds details of Form 6, the new software will immediately alert if the person has applied earlier and will give details of the EPIC of the voter as well, he added.

“With the assistance of the software, we deleted 2 lakh duplicate voters in July-August. Some duplicate voters that continue in the electoral roll after the publication of the draft voter list on January 6 will also be cleaned,” he said.

Voters should enroll as voters where they are residing and not in their ancestral voters, he emphasised.

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Disclosure of Aadhaar for linking with Voter ID should be voluntary: CEO

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday said the disclosure of Aadhaar for linking it with the voter ID should be voluntary. He also said that as the issue is discussed in the country and public opinion takes shape, such a linkage is not an impossibility.

Replying to a question on linking Aadhaar number with Voter ID, Rinwa, while citing the Supreme Court order, said: “The concern was that making it mandatory would negate the principle of voluntary participation. However, as the issue is discussed in the country and public opinion takes shape, such a linkage is certainly not an impossibility.”

Upon being asked how many have voluntarily linked their Aadhaar with their voter ID, the CEO said none of them have got their Aadhaar number linked with their Voter ID, because it is voluntary.

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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in October had demanded the linking of voter lists with Aadhaar and biometric verification facilities at polling booths, alleging large-scale irregularities in electoral rolls in UP.