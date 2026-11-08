UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath showcases Ayodhya’s makeover, infrastructure development

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the 10th Deepotsav was not just a festival, but a remarkable expression of Ayodhya’s cultural consciousness, public faith and devotion to Lord Ram. He also highlighted Ayodhya’s transformation, saying the city which once got barely three hours of electricity a day is today a Smart City and Solar City.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries during the 10th Deepotsav celebrations, in Ayodhya. (@myogiadityanath X)

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The chief minister said under the double-engine government, Ayodhya has transformed from a neglected town into a global spiritual destination.

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He credited 10 years of Deepotsav, the construction of the Ram temple and infrastructure development for restoring Ayodhya’s ancient glory.

Also read: Ayodhya exhibition to showcase city's history, Ram Janmabhoomi movement during Deepotsav

Deepotsav grows from 25,000 diyas to a target of 30 lakh

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{{^usCountry}} “The journey which began with 25,000 diyas has now crossed 25 lakh and reached a resolve to illuminate the city with 30 lakh diyas. The consciousness of Lord Ram is, in essence, the consciousness of India. He represents India’s culture and values. Lord Shri Ram is the lifeblood of the Indian nation and embodies its self-respect,” he said at the Deepotsav celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The journey which began with 25,000 diyas has now crossed 25 lakh and reached a resolve to illuminate the city with 30 lakh diyas. The consciousness of Lord Ram is, in essence, the consciousness of India. He represents India’s culture and values. Lord Shri Ram is the lifeblood of the Indian nation and embodies its self-respect,” he said at the Deepotsav celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is not just Deepotsav, this is the celebration of the return of Ram Rajya,” he said.

“Dharm Path, Bhakti Path, Shri Ram Path and Janmabhoomi Path are attracting visitors from across the world. Earlier, water stagnated at Ram Ki Paidi, whereas today clean Saryu water flows in from one end and out from the other,” he said.

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He said development projects worth nearly ₹40,000 crore are underway in Ayodhya under the double-engine government. The city which had no airport for decades despite Ram arriving on Pushpak Viman, today has an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki.

Also read: Ayodhya glows in a dazzling display of 36 lakh ‘diyas’ at 10th Deepotsav

Yogi highlights inclusive message of Lord Ram through temple initiatives

He said Ram never discriminated against anyone. He embraced Vanaras, bears, Nishadraj and Mata Shabari. The temples of Valmiki, Vishwamitra, Shabari and Jatayu inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex symbolise this inclusive ethos.

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“Kitchens named after Mata Shabari and night shelters named after Nishadraj are also operational in Ayodhya,” he said.

Welcoming Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, the chief minister said he was born into an ordinary farming family in Tamil Nadu but had remained committed to Indian traditions, culture and values, serving as MP, Union Minister, Governor and now Vice President.

Also read: Ram Janmabhoomi temple monument of Hindu pride: Vice-President in Ayodhya

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan was the chief guest at the Deepotsav where governor Anandiben Patel was also present.