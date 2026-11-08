Ayodhya glows in a dazzling display of 36 lakh ‘diyas’ at 10th Deepotsav
Tradition, devotion and technology come together as spectacular scenes unfold on Saryu banks in Ayodhya on the occasion of the 10th Deepotsav
Thirty-six lakh diyas lit up the banks of the Saryu at the 10th edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya on Saturday as Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the grand celebrations in the presence of governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and seers, marking a decade of a festival that has now become synonymous with Ayodhya and its identity as the city of Lord Ram. The 10th edition of Deepotsav also happened to be the last one before the soon-to-be-held 2027 UP assembly polls.
The day’s festivities were centred around two main venues — Ram Katha Park and Ram Ki Paidi — where tradition, devotion and technology came together in a spectacle watched by lakhs of devotees in person and crores across the country.
The programme began at Ram Katha Park, where the symbolic arrival of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman was recreated. As the helicopter carrying the artistes playing Ram, Sita and Lakshman landed at the makeshift helipad, the crowd erupted in chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
Adityanath performed the symbolic aarti, and offered them the traditional welcome that, according to the Ramayana, the people of Ayodhya had given Lord Ram on his return after 14 years of exile.
The vice-president, governor and the chief minister then joined the seers on stage, where cultural performances by artistes from across India and abroad set the tone for the evening. Ramleela troupes from South Africa, Sri Lanka and Laos, along with nearly 2,000 artistes from 13 states, performed episodes from the Ramayana, turning Ram Katha Park into a confluence of cultures united by the story of Ram.
From Ram Katha Park, the dignitaries moved to Ram Ki Paidi, the heart of Deepotsav. It was here that the Vice President lit the first diya, formally setting off the lighting of 30 lakh diyas across 56 ghats of the Saryu.
Within minutes, the ghats transformed into a sea of light. Volunteers, mostly students of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University and other colleges, had spent days arranging diyas in neat grids on the ghats. As the lamps were lit one by one, the reflection of the flames danced on the waters of the Saryu, creating a sight that left the massive crowd spellbound.
The lighting was accompanied by a 3-D projection mapping and laser show at Ram Ki Paidi, a drone show based on episodes of the Ramayana, and musical fireworks at Naya Ghat. A 2,100-drone show lit up the skyline of Ayodhya, depicting scenes of Ram’s return, the Ram Darbar and the Ram Mandir.
The 13-km Ram Path from Ayodhya to Lata Chowk, Dharampath and other major routes were decorated with thematic intelligent lighting, LED panels, flowers and rangoli. The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir was illuminated in colourful lights, drawing thousands of devotees who had arrived since early morning for darshan.
A Shobhayatra, depicting the arrival of Ram, Sita and Lakshman, saw participation from 13 states, with tableaux based on different episodes of the Ramayana becoming a major attraction.
Started in 2017 by the Yogi Adityanath government to recreate the welcome of Lord Ram, Deepotsav has grown into the world’s largest oil lamp display, breaking its own Guinness World Record every year.
It began with 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017 and rose steadily — 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022 and 22.23 lakh in 2023.
In 2024, the first Deepotsav after the Ram Mandir consecration, 25,12,585 diyas were lit, setting two Guinness records. In 2025, the figure rose to 26,17,215 diyas. This year, the target of 30 lakh diyas has taken the festival to a new high.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and Jaiveer Singh, minister of state Satish Chandra Sharma, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and several MLAs and MLCs were also present.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commissionRead More