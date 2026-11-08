Rajinikanth greets fans outside his Chennai residence on Diwali; Dhanush, Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan extend wishes

Festive season was extra special for Rajinikanth fans this year as the superstar greeted fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai on Sunday morning. Despite the rain, hundreds of fans waited outside his home, holding his photographs and posters.

Meanwhile, several other stars wished fans on Diwali. Actor Sivakarthikeyan offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, along with his family on the occasion of Diwali. He said to the reporters outside the temple, “I had come to the city for the shooting of my upcoming film Seyon. I visited the Pillayarpatti Temple yesterday and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple today. Happy Diwali to everyone. The shoot of Seyon is currently happening, and 70% of the shoot has been completed. The shoot will continue until December. Kids, celebrate Diwali safely.”

The star is basking in the success of his latest release, Jailer 2 , which released in theatres last month on the occasion of Dussehra. It has beaten the lifetime collections of films such as Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie to take the spot in just seven days. It also became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, having overtaken Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Dhanush took to his X account and wrote, “Heartfelt Deepavali wishes to everyone. May every heart be filled with joy, and may the light of love spread through every home.”

Seyon is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raajkamal Films International and Turmeric Media. The film’s cast, aside from Sivakarthikeyan, has yet to be announced.

Kamal Haasan wrote on X, “Warm wishes for a joyful Diwali to those who return to their hometowns to celebrate with family and friends, and to those who have made their new homes their own and are thriving there.”

The actor is awaiting the release of his film OM, which was postponed to November 20. The crime thriller also stars Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Mammootty.

The veteran actor celebrated his 73rd birthday on November 7. His production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced details of his next film and released his first look. The actor’s next film will be Sandiyar, directed by SU Arun Kumar.

The poster shows him looking intently into the camera, with grey hair and a beard, dressed in neutral tones. In his hand is a gun as he leans into a car splattered with blood on the inside. The film will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander and action choreography by Anbariv. Further details of the cast and more are awaited. While Kamal has been teasing that he is shooting the film for some time, this is the official announcement.