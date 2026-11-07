Ayodhya , As Ayodhya prepares for this year's Deepotsav, which will see 30 lakh diyas illuminated across 56 ghats along the Saryu riverfront, the festive spirit is also bringing new livelihood opportunities for small traders in the city. Ayodhya's small traders see business opportunities in growing tourist footfall: UP govt

The construction of the Ram Temple and the expansion of religious tourism have opened up new avenues of income for local residents and traders from other states, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The campaign to develop Ayodhya as a global religious tourism destination under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is beginning to show its impact on the ground, with small traders benefiting from the growing influx of devotees and tourists, it said.

One such example is Jitendra, who earlier earned a living by driving a battery-operated rickshaw but now sells magnetic photographs and souvenirs reflecting Ayodhya's identity.

The increasing footfall of devotees and tourists following the construction of the Ram Temple prompted him to explore a new business. Tourists from across the country now buy photographs and souvenirs from him to take back memories of Ayodhya.

For Jitendra, the change has not only meant a shift in profession but also greater dignity at work and renewed hope for the future.

"Earlier, I used to drive a battery-operated rickshaw. At that time, earning even ₹100 to ₹200 was sometimes difficult. The increasing crowds and traffic on the roads made driving a rickshaw difficult. With the responsibility of looking after my family and children, there were safety concerns as well. At times, people's behaviour towards e-rickshaw drivers was also unpleasant.

"With increased activity in Ayodhya after the temple's construction, I decided to change my work. Now, I sell magnets and showpieces. Through this work, I earn ₹600 to ₹700 daily. The best part is that tourists speak to me with respect. I would describe the transformation in Ayodhya as not 100 per cent, but 200 per cent progress," he said.

The expansion of religious tourism in Ayodhya is also creating livelihood opportunities for traders from other states. Lala Mahto, a garland and nail seller from Bihar, earns around ₹700 to ₹800 daily through his business in the city.

Poojan, who has arrived from Sitamarhi in Bihar, is also running a business in Ayodhya, selling religious symbols and puja items to devotees.

A locket of Goddess Sita is available in the market for ₹100, while a Sita Haar costs ₹80. Devotees are also purchasing garlands, nails and other religious items.

Local traders such as Ramnaresh are also benefiting from the demand. After visiting the temple, devotees often buy souvenirs and items associated with their faith to take back home, providing a source of income for small shopkeepers, the statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set the goal of developing Ayodhya not merely as a religious city but as a global tourism destination.

Following the construction of the temple, infrastructure expansion, improved roads, beautification projects, development of ghats and events such as Deepotsav have enhanced the city's profile as a tourist destination, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.