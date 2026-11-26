“SP changed the name to erase Babasaheb’s legacy. We restored it. This is the difference between those who use Babasaheb’s name for votes and those who honour him in deeds,” Yogi added.

Adityanath pointed out that Congress never awarded the Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Those who talk about the Constitution today never gave Babasaheb his due honour,” CM said. He also attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) for changing the name of Kannauj Medical College, which was originally named Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s famous ‘red book’ during the 2024 general election without naming him, the CM said: “Those who used to carry the red book never respected the Constitution.” Speaking at an event held to mark Constitution Day at Lok Bhavan here, Yogi said Congress always muzzled the press, amended the Constitution at will and attacked all constitutional institutions.

Launching a veiled but sharp attack on the Congress, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused it of never respecting the Constitution. He said the Congress imposed the Emergency, amended the Constitution several times and denied Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar his honour, while the BJP worked to uphold constitutional values and honour its makers.

A state university was established in Aligarh in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had formed India’s provisional government in Afghanistan in 1915, the CM said. He further said Raja Mahendra Pratap was a forgotten hero of the freedom struggle who worked to lay the foundation of an independent India long before Independence and the nation must remember his contribution.

“Maharaja Suheldev protected India a thousand years ago by giving a befitting reply to foreign invaders, but no memorial had been built in his name. After the BJP government came to power in UP, a grand memorial was built for him in Bahraich. The Bahraich Medical College and the new medical college in Azamgarh were also named after him,” Yogi said.

“The original copy of the Constitution includes illustrations of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman Ji arriving in Ayodhya; Lord Shri Krishna imparting the teachings of the Gita to Arjun; and Mahatma Buddha and Emperor Ashoka. This establishes that the Indian Constitution has honoured the country’s cultural heritage,” the CM added.

“Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of members (55) in the Constituent Assembly. Of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, 6 were from Uttar Pradesh. Eminent personalities such as Sucheta Kripalani, Pt Govind Ballabh Pant, Purushottam Das Tandon and Acharya Narendra Dev also made important contributions to the framing of the Constitution,” he said.

The CM further said: “Installation of a statue of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, naming the Ayodhya International Airport after Maharishi Valmiki and the development of facilities and connectivity at the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Seer Govardhan are examples of the coordination between heritage and development.”

Taking a dig at the opposition, Adityanath said: “During the tenure of those who speak about education and development today, the condition of schools was dilapidated. There were no buildings or teachers, and cheating in examinations was common.”

“What development, good governance, security and morality do such people speak of? Can dreams of development be realised amid curfews and unrest? The rule of law and governance under the law are the only guarantees of development. The state government has effectively implemented the rule of law and ensured that the benefits of schemes reach people at the last rung of society,” he added.

Referring to the situation before 2017, the CM stated, “Poor people did not receive ration under the public distribution system and foodgrain scams took place. Employment and investment opportunities were limited. Due to a lack of security, electricity and basic facilities, people migrated from the state. Today, efforts are being made to extend the system of governance to the last person in accordance with the ideals of the Constitution.”

On the occasion, Yogi also launched beautification and cleaning works at 3,955 statue sites across the state under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme. Under the scheme, development, cleanliness and beautification of sites surrounding statues of great personalities will be ensured.

He said, “The state government had launched a campaign to beautify statues, parks and sites associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar and other pioneers of social justice as a mark of respect for them.”

Expressing his gratitude to social welfare minister Asim Arun, the CM said, “4,030 such sites had been identified in the state. Beautification and development works are being launched at 3,955 of these sites.

Yogi also feted students who secured first, second and third positions in debate and essay competitions organised at district-level schools on the values and ideals of the Constitution.