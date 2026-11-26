Addressing a presser ahead of the release of SP’s poll manifesto in Lucknow, Azam Khan took a jibe at Owaisi and said, “There is no huge target before him. There is just a small target - how to not let governments form. He cannot be the kingmaker, but he can spoil others' play. This is a petty and shameful goal...”

While Azam Khan accused Owaisi of having a petty and shameful political agenda of preventing governments from being formed rather than emerging as a kingmaker, Owaisi hit back by questioning the SP’s repeated electoral defeats and alleging that the party’s inability to stop BJP was, in fact, helping the saffron party.

A war of words erupted between senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, with both taking veiled jibes at each other over their political relevance and electoral track record ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

What are the main promises in the SP’s 2027 Uttar Pradesh election manifesto?

What are the main promises in the SP’s 2027 Uttar Pradesh election manifesto?

How did Owaisi respond to Azam Khan’s criticism of his political role?

How did Owaisi respond to Azam Khan’s criticism of his political role?

Why did Azam Khan accuse Asaduddin Owaisi of trying to spoil other parties’ chances?

Why did Azam Khan accuse Asaduddin Owaisi of trying to spoil other parties’ chances?

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Responding to the remarks by the Khan, Owaisi said, "Samajwadi Party lost elections in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024. They could not stop the BJP. What would you call this? Would you give them an Olympic gold medal?”

Questioning SP’s electoral performance outside UP, Owaisi accused the party of failing to introspect over its role in the BJP’s victories.

“BJP is winning because of them, due to SP. From 2022 to 2025, SP contested Assembly elections in 13 states. They contested about 600 seats but won about 114; of these 114, a total of 111 were in UP. What team would you call them?...They don't introspect," he told ANI.

SP releases UP poll manifesto SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday unveiled the party's poll manifesto ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, with caste census and government jobs in focus.

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In the manifesto, titled ‘PDA Ka Prannpatra’, SP has promised 50 per cent reservation for PDA communities in government contracts, caste census as well as 25 lakh government jobs over five years.

SP chief Yadav coined the term ‘PDA’, defining it as standing for the “Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Backward classes, Dalits, and Minorities).” Yadav has positioned the ‘PDA’ communities at the core of his political strategy in UP.

The party has also assured a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 to unemployed graduates until they secure employment. Meanwhile, the manifesto promises job offers in the UP Police and other state departments for Agniveers without permanent commission, until the policy changes.