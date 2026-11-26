Doctors at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) have successfully removed a giant fallopian tube mass containing 12 litres of fluid from the abdomen of a 28-year-old woman from Bihar, while preserving her uterus, the other fallopian tube and ovary, thus protecting her ability to conceive in the future. The surgery took place on Wednesday as cysts are usually found in the uterus, but inside fallopian tube surgery becomes more challenging. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Dr Anju Rani who performed surgery said, “The exceptionally large mass, measuring 35 × 32 × 25 cm, had occupied almost the entire abdominal cavity, extending upwards to the liver and diaphragm.”

Its size had begun to severely affect the patient’s daily activities, causing breathing difficulties, problems in walking and constipation.

The woman had been experiencing progressive abdominal swelling for three to four months before approaching the institute’s gynaecology outpatient department.

Given the enormous size of the mass and the complications it was causing, surgery was considered the only viable treatment option. The surgical team drained approximately 12 litres of fluid from the mass before successfully removing it.

Preserving the patient’s reproductive organs was a major achievement of the procedure.

The operation was performed by a team led by Dr Anju Rani, with Dr Nidhi, Dr Sarita and Dr Aayushi as members. The anaesthesia team comprised Dr Sandeep Khuba and Dr Harsha, while paramedical support was provided by Sister Jyoti, Divya, Kamellia and Beerbhan.