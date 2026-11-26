An income tax inspector who allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹60 lakh to release fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth ₹7 crore seized by the department has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow, a CBI release shared on Thursday read. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The court convicted Dharmsheel Agarwal, the then income tax inspector posted in Lucknow, in the bribery case on Wednesday, sentencing him to three years in prison and imposing a fine of ₹50,000.

The case dates back to October 2018, when the CBI registered an FIR on October 3 following a complaint by an authorised representative of Kolkata-based M/s Jedy Tapes Private Limited. The company alleged that Agarwal had demanded ₹60 lakh to facilitate the clearance and release of FDRs worth ₹7 crore seized by the income tax department.

The alleged bribe demand, amounting to nearly 8.6% of the value of the seized deposits, became the basis of the CBI investigation into the role of the tax inspector and others allegedly involved in the matter. After completing its investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 30, 2018, against Agarwal.

Following the trial, the special CBI court found Agarwal guilty and awarded him the prison sentence and fine. The CBI announced the conviction and sentencing in a press release issued on Thursday.

The conviction comes more than eight years after the CBI registered the case and highlights the prosecution of corruption allegations involving a public servant accused of seeking illegal gratification in connection with the release of financial assets seized by a government department.