Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday targeted the Samajwadi Party over law and order, claiming that the BJP had freed Uttar Pradesh from fear and crime and transformed it into a state marked by security and development. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the BJP government had brought a major change in the lives of the poor through welfare schemes. (File) more

Addressing a gathering on the second day of the BJP’s two-day Samajik Sampark Abhiyan here, Pathak said there was a time when people lived in fear due to criminal activities, mafia and concerns over women’s safety.

“There was a time when there was an atmosphere of fear in the state — goondagardi, mafia, loot of traders, and worry about women’s safety. But the BJP government strengthened law and order and established an atmosphere of security, development and trust in the state,” Pathak said.

“The government has taken strict action against criminals and the mafia. In action against those who break the law, the government does not see anyone’s side. No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” he added.

The deputy chief minister said the BJP government had brought a major change in the lives of the poor through welfare schemes, including pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana, gas connections under Ujjwala, toilets, electricity and ration, benefiting crores of families.

Samajik Sampark Abhiyan convenor Neeraj Singh said the campaign was a powerful medium to bring all sections of society together.

“The BJP’s ideology is based on the development of everyone. The party is committed to providing every section of society respect, security, participation and equal opportunities for development,” Singh said.