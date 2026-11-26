The story of the Gomti’s revival begins far beyond Lucknow, at its source in Pilibhit and along the tributaries that feed the river on its journey. A team of experts from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, will cover six districts in a four-day survey from November 27 to 30 to assess the river’s water quality, flow and ecological condition. Gomti riverfront (File photo)

The survey will cover the Gomti’s origin in Pilibhit and its tributaries, including the Kathina, Sarayan, Bhainsi and Behta. District administrations have been asked to nominate officials to assist the university team with field surveys and mapping.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Professor Venkatesh Dutta of BBAU’s School of Earth and Environmental Sciences said the exercise would help build a scientific understanding of the river system, including the condition of its tributaries, which influence the Gomti’s ecological health. “The findings are expected to help identify pollution hotspots, assess the river’s flow and provide inputs for a coordinated restoration strategy,” he said.

The survey will begin in Pilibhit on Friday, where the team will study the Kathina river and the Gomti’s origin. On Saturday, it will cover the Gomti and Sarayan rivers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The next day, the team will survey the Sarayan and Bhainsi rivers in Shahjahanpur and Sitapur. The final leg on November 30 will cover the Behta river in Hardoi and Lucknow.

The field exercise was proposed by Dutta, who is also an expert member of the divisional-level Aviraal and Nirmal Gomti Committee. Dutta has been assigned the responsibility of coordinating the preparation of a scientific strategy for the river’s rejuvenation.

Pant said the challenge was to address the health of the entire river system rather than focus only on the Gomti’s visible stretches in Lucknow. The condition of its tributaries, their natural flow and water quality were critical to long-term restoration efforts.

In a letter dated November 23 to the divisional commissioner Dutta sought the nomination of district-level officials to facilitate the survey and mapping exercise.

Divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has subsequently written to the district magistrates of all six districts, asking them to nominate officials and extend necessary assistance to the university’s team during the exercise.

Dutta said, “ The survey is part of the broader state government initiative to make the Gomti clean, uninterrupted and pollution-free.” A three-tier mechanism comprising state, divisional and district-level committees was constituted in December 2025 following directions issued at a meeting chaired by the chief minister on October 12, 2025.