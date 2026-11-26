A man in Pakistan caught the internet’s attention after a video of him pulling off a one-handed cricket catch while sitting on a moving motorcycle went viral. According to a report by the BBC, the incident took place in the Swat region, where the man was passing a cricket match when a ball sailed out of the stadium and towards him. Without getting off the motorcycle, he reached out and caught it with one hand, leaving spectators amazed. The man has been identified as Mehran Khan, a resident of Marghazar in Pakistan’s Swat region. (X/@@Cric_freak_18) more

The man has now been identified as Mehran Khan, a resident of Marghazar in Pakistan’s Swat region. Speaking to the BBC, Khan recalled how the unusual catch unfolded during a Swat Premier League match in Mingora. He was on his way home from work at the Public Health Engineering Department when he spotted the ball flying towards him after a batter hit a six.

“I’m a cricket fan. I play cricket myself and I watch it too. I saw that Abrar Lala was at the crease and then he hit a six,” Khan told the BBC.

Recalling the moment, he said he warned his friend, who was riding the motorcycle, to duck before attempting the catch.

“I told him to duck his head. I’m going to catch it. Then I caught it,” he said, adding that he had not expected to actually grab the ball.

“I made the effort, but I didn’t expect to catch it. I thought it would fall somewhere nearby, but by the grace of God I managed to catch it,” Khan told the BBC.