Chinese state-run media channel CGTN posted about the special menu on X, writing: “China’s space station is hosting a dinner for six, with a specially curated halal food selection of over 100 varieties for its Pakistani astronaut, including beef nihari, lamb korma and curried chickpeas.”

The food for Ali, one of the six astronauts on board the Tiangong, is specially prepared under halal guidelines and includes beef nihar, lamb korma, chickpea curry, and butter chicken, among other dishes.

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali waves during a see-off ceremony before taking part in the Shenzhou-24 spaceflight mission to China's Tiangong space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, November 25, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang (REUTERS)

China has prepared a feast for the six astronauts on board its Tiangong space station, with butter chicken and lamb korma on the menu. The desi menu was specially curated for Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, who reached the space station on November 25.

A Pakistani astronaut on Chinese space station Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, was part of the Shenzhou-24 mission crew that entered Tiangong space station on November 25. He is the first foreign astronaut to fly on a Chinese space mission.

Three other astronauts from the Shenzhou 23 mission were already on the space station, which was completed in 2022.

(Also read: China launches Pakistani astronaut into space aboard its Long March 2F rocket)

A Pakistan Air Force pilot and payload specialist, Ali will conduct experiments in orbit, including cultivating microalgae as a potential food and oxygen source for future space missions, and testing the effects of spaceflight on quinoa seeds.

The 40-year-old will join a short orbital flight expected to last around five days before returning with the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which docked at the Tiangong space station in May, news agency AFP said.

China has invested billions of dollars in its space programme as it seeks to send astronauts to the Moon before 2030. The US is pursuing a similar goal through its Artemis programme.

The Guardian described the Tiangong space station as the “crown jewel” in China’s space programme.

(Also read: In a first, Pakistan air force pilot to blast off Chinese spacecraft: ‘Ties as vast as outer space’)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the mission’s success and called Ali a source of national pride. “This is not just one astronaut’s journey, but the journey of 240 million Pakistanis,” he wrote on X.

(With inputs from AP and AFP)