Thanksgiving 2026: Where to dine in Delhi-NCR for a festive feast
From traditional roast turkey and freshly baked pies to harvest-inspired spreads and five-course dinners, discover Thanksgiving dining options across Delhi-NCR.
A golden roast, seasonal accompaniments and a table set for a long meal — Thanksgiving is as much about the ritual of dining together as it is about the feast. Restaurants across Delhi-NCR are bringing the spirit of the occasion to the table with festive menus, harvest-inspired flavours and indulgent spreads this Thanksgiving on November 26.
A feast with all the trimmings
What to expect: A celebratory spread of international specialities and seasonal creations, with the traditional Butterball turkey taking centre stage. The evening also features live music, making for a festive dinner centred around good food and togetherness.
Location: Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Sector 24, Gurugram
Comfort classics, reimagined
What to expect: The spread features Chicken à la Kiev and Lobster Thermidor, with Sticky Fig Cake and Bourbon Caramel Sauce rounding off the meal.
Location: MKT, The Chanakya Mall
A celebration of the harvest
What to expect: Bringing together global flavours and Indian harvest-inspired influences, the menu spotlights seasonal produce, farm-fresh vegetables, responsibly sourced seafood, free-range poultry and heritage grains. Regionally inspired accompaniments and seasonal fruit-based desserts complete the spread, with an emphasis on mindful sourcing and local ingredients.
Location: The Pavilion, ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri
Turkey, pies and seasonal favourites
What to expect: A festive menu featuring golden roast turkey, freshly baked pies and an assortment of seasonal delicacies, setting the tone for an evening of gratitude, togetherness and indulgence.
Location: Kiyan, The Roseate
An afternoon of festive indulgence
What to expect: Gather over a Thanksgiving brunch featuring a festive spread of classic flavours
Location: Farmer’s Basket, Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity
Five courses for the occasion
What to expect: A five-course seasonal dinner rooted in comforting holiday classics such as beetroot raisin croustade, red wine poached pear salad, roast turkey roulade, and butternut squash pave among others
Location: Plats, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar