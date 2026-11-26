A golden roast, seasonal accompaniments and a table set for a long meal — Thanksgiving is as much about the ritual of dining together as it is about the feast. Restaurants across Delhi-NCR are bringing the spirit of the occasion to the table with festive menus, harvest-inspired flavours and indulgent spreads this Thanksgiving on November 26. Roast turkey, festive pies and seasonal menus are on the table this Thanksgiving in Delhi NCR more

A feast with all the trimmings What to expect: A celebratory spread of international specialities and seasonal creations, with the traditional Butterball turkey taking centre stage. The evening also features live music, making for a festive dinner centred around good food and togetherness.

Location: Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, Sector 24, Gurugram

Comfort classics, reimagined What to expect: The spread features Chicken à la Kiev and Lobster Thermidor, with Sticky Fig Cake and Bourbon Caramel Sauce rounding off the meal.

Location: MKT, The Chanakya Mall

A celebration of the harvest What to expect: Bringing together global flavours and Indian harvest-inspired influences, the menu spotlights seasonal produce, farm-fresh vegetables, responsibly sourced seafood, free-range poultry and heritage grains. Regionally inspired accompaniments and seasonal fruit-based desserts complete the spread, with an emphasis on mindful sourcing and local ingredients.

Location: The Pavilion, ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri

Turkey, pies and seasonal favourites What to expect: A festive menu featuring golden roast turkey, freshly baked pies and an assortment of seasonal delicacies, setting the tone for an evening of gratitude, togetherness and indulgence.

Location: Kiyan, The Roseate

An afternoon of festive indulgence What to expect: Gather over a Thanksgiving brunch featuring a festive spread of classic flavours

Location: Farmer’s Basket, Pullman New Delhi, Aerocity

Five courses for the occasion What to expect: A five-course seasonal dinner rooted in comforting holiday classics such as beetroot raisin croustade, red wine poached pear salad, roast turkey roulade, and butternut squash pave among others

Location: Plats, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar