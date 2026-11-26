Chandigarh: In a surprise move, cabinet minister Vipul Goel was on Wednesday night divested of the civil aviation portfolio by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Goel retains his other portfolios, revenue and disaster management, and urban local bodies. Cabinet minister Vipul Goel was on Wednesday night divested of the civil aviation portfolio by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (File photo) more

Saini will now hold the charge of the civil aviation department in addition to his existing ones with immediate effect. Orders to this effect were issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and Vijay Kumar Bhavikatti, secretary to the governor.

The reason Goel was removed from civil aviation was not immediately clear, and efforts are on to reach him for comment. The shift comes against the backdrop of a Hindustan Times investigation on July 7 that found Hisar airport handled only 9,559 passengers and recorded 474 aircraft movements between April 2025 and March 2026 despite a nearly ₹1,457-crore investment, according to Airports Authority of India data. The figures placed Hisar among the least-utilised commercial airports in the country.

The statistics highlighted the gap between spending on the airport and its actual use. At present, the airport operates seven arrivals and seven departures a week, connecting Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Ayodhya, with Ayodhya accounting for nearly 47% of passenger traffic. A former IAS officer who once handled the civil aviation department told HT that Hisar airport is an expensive showpiece—a marquee project yet to justify its investment. “It is a case of dream selling backed by massive public investment but limited utilisation, a grand vision confronting ground realities,” the officer said.

The airport did not handle any cargo during 2025–26, and passenger traffic declined by 8.3% during April and May 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. Hisar airport faces headwinds from a limited passenger catchment and proximity to Delhi airport, which offers wider connectivity.

The scale of spending is also reflected in the state’s budget allocation. The ₹315-crore capital outlay for the integrated aviation hub accounts for about 63% of the civil aviation department’s ₹495-crore capital allocation for 2026–27.

Responding to the July investigation, Goel—then civil aviation minister—had said the numbers reflected the early phase of commercial operations, which began in April 2025. He cited limits on daylight operations, terminal capacity constraints and the lack of instrument approach facilities as factors affecting flights.

Goel had said the government was working to upgrade navigation and landing systems, expand flight routes and build passenger and cargo infrastructure, while engaging with airlines, maintenance firms and logistics operators to draw aviation-linked businesses to the airport.