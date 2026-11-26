As Thanksgiving approaches, festive tables celebrate the pleasure of gathering over good food, with US turkey and US duck bringing global flavours and the goodness of protein to the occasion. US turkey and duck bring festive flavours to the table

Thanksgiving has long been associated with the warmth of a shared meal, where familiar recipes, seasonal ingredients and conversations around the dinner table become part of the celebration. While rooted in American tradition, its culinary spirit resonates with those exploring global food cultures.

At the centre of the feast is US turkey, traditionally slow-roasted with herbs, garlic and butter until golden. Served with roasted root vegetables and a light jus, its delicate flavour complements festive accompaniments.

For a Thanksgiving-inspired preparation, a herb-roasted US turkey can be prepared by rubbing the meat with softened butter, rosemary, thyme, crushed garlic and lemon zest before roasting until tender. The pan juices make a flavourful gravy, while honey-glazed carrots and roasted potatoes complete the plate. Alternatively, US duck glazed with orange juice, ginger and honey offers a richer, aromatic variation, particularly when roasted until the skin turns crisp.

Beyond their distinct culinary profiles, both poultry varieties provide high-quality protein, essential for muscle maintenance and repair. They offer a lean protein option, bringing nutritional value to an indulgent spread.

As Thanksgiving traditions travel across cultures, their appeal remains unchanged: thoughtfully prepared food and the simple joy of coming together.

Discover the delicious possibilities of US duck and US turkey. Explore recipes at www.usapeec.in

(Partnered content)