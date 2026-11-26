Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.
Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad take two years to clear unsold housing inventory; Average QTS rises across eight cities: Knight Frank
Unsold housing inventory: Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad take two years to clear stock; Mumbai, Kolkata see improved absorption
The time required to sell existing residential inventory in Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad has increased to around two years, significantly higher than in other major housing markets. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Kolkata have improved their inventory absorption cycles, while Bengaluru and Pune are witnessing rising unsold stock as new launches outpace sales.
The average Quarters to Sell (QTS) across India's eight major residential markets edged up to 6.1 quarters, or around 1.52 years, in Q3 2026, from an eight-year low of 5.8 quarters, or 1.45 years, in Q3 2025, according to Knight Frank data. However, the current level remains significantly below the seven to 11 quarters recorded between 2018 and 2021.
Delhi-NCR's QTS increased to eight quarters, equivalent to two years, in Q3 2026 from 7.3 quarters, or 1.8 years, a year earlier. While unsold inventory remained stable, the absorption period lengthened as average sales declined 8%, primarily due to moderation in demand for luxury homes priced between ₹5 crore and ₹10 crore, the report said.
Ahmedabad recorded the highest inventory overhang among the eight markets, with its QTS rising to 8.2 quarters, or 2.05 years, in Q3 2026 from 7.8 quarters, or 1.95 years, in Q3 2025. Strong new launches kept supply ahead of demand, pushing unsold inventory up 9%, compared with a 3% increase in average sales, it noted.
Knight Frank's QTS metric measures the time required to absorb existing unsold inventory at the average sales rate recorded over the preceding eight quarters.
Mumbai and Kolkata see improvement in inventory absorption
Mumbai's QTS declined to 6.4 quarters, or 1.6 years, in Q3 2026 from 6.6 quarters, or 1.65 years, a year earlier. Sales outpaced new launches, reducing unsold inventory by 2%, while average sales increased 2% over the 12-month period.
Kolkata recorded the lowest QTS among the eight cities, at 4.3 quarters, or 1.07 years, in Q3 2026, down from 4.7 quarters, or 1.17 years, in Q3 2025. Average sales remained steady, while disciplined supply helped reduce unsold inventory by 10% over the year.
Chennai also witnessed an improvement, with QTS declining marginally to 4.4 quarters, or 1.1 years, from 4.5 quarters, or 1.12 years. Average sales increased 8%, outpacing the 6% rise in unsold inventory, the report said.
Bengaluru and Pune see rising inventory overhang
Bengaluru recorded the sharpest increase in QTS among the major residential markets, rising to 5.5 quarters, or 1.37 years, in Q3 2026 from 4.6 quarters, or 1.15 years, a year earlier. New launches significantly outpaced sales, pushing unsold inventory up 21% year-on-year, while average sales remained steady.
Pune's QTS increased to 4.7 quarters, or 1.17 years, from four quarters, or one year, over the same period. The increase in new launches outpaced buyer demand, resulting in a 16% rise in unsold inventory, while average sales declined 1%, the report noted.
Hyderabad sees marginal increase in QTS
Hyderabad's QTS rose to 6.1 quarters, or 1.52 years, in Q3 2026 from 5.8 quarters, or 1.45 years, a year earlier. Robust new launches remained ahead of market absorption, pushing unsold inventory up 7%, compared with a 3% increase in average sales.
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“Despite a marginal increase in Quarters to Sell, the Indian residential market, with an average QTS of 6.1 quarters, continues to demonstrate resilience. While NCR and Ahmedabad are witnessing longer absorption periods, QTS across the other six markets ranges from 4.3 to 6.4 quarters, signalling that the Indian residential market's fundamentals remain sound,” said Gulam Zia, International Partner, Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank India.
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