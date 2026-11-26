Regional tensions have made Indian buyers more cautious about the timing of their investments in Dubai's real estate market, resulting in a ‘pause rather than an exit’. Nevertheless, buyers are increasingly favouring smaller, more affordable homes, particularly studios and one-bedroom apartments. Meanwhile, those seeking rental income or greater certainty over delivery are opting for completed properties, which now command a 28% premium over new launches, Aayush Puri, CEO – Residential, Middle East and CEO – Anarock Channel Partners, told Hindustan Times. Indian buyers seeking rental income or greater delivery certainty in Dubai are increasingly opting for completed homes, which command a 28% premium over new launches, Aayush Puri of Anarock Channel Partners tells HT. more

The shift towards lower-ticket-size investments has led to studios emerging as the most resilient segment of Dubai's housing market, he said.

“We see two clear trends among Indian buyers. Those living in the UAE, and those looking for rental income, are moving towards completed homes, which now sell at a 28% premium to new launches. Investors based in India still prefer new launches because staged payment plans fit their remittance limits and keep the upfront cost low,” he said.

Indian buyers account for around 20.6% of buyer activity Indian buyers remain the largest group, accounting for about 20.6% of buyer activity.

“Any small change in their share should be read against a much broader market. Homes were sold in 171 communities in 2026, compared with 132 in 2023. The top 10 communities' share of sales fell from 47.2% to 40.9% over the same period. As the buyer base widens, the share of any single group tends to ease, even when its actual buying stays strong,” Puri explained.

Also Read: Dubai housing prices hit four-year high in 2026, up 18% since 2023; smaller homes drive sales: Anarock

He said regional tensions this year have made Indian buyers cautious about timing. “Indian buyers have also been more careful about timing this year, given regional tensions and currency movements. It is a pause, not an exit,” he said.

Anarock data showed that in 2023, resale homes sold for 6% less on average than new homes bought from Dubai developers. In 2026 they sold for 28% more, an average of AED 3.07 million against AED 2.41 million. Part of this gap comes from new launches now being mostly smaller units.

“The main driver, though, is that buyers want certainty. A completed home carries no delivery risk, can be rented out immediately and can be bought with a home loan. Prices in established, ready communities reflect this. Compared with 2025, they are up 29% in Dubai Marina, 21% in Business Bay, 20% in Dubai Hills Estate and 13% on Palm Jumeirah. That said, this is a tilt, not a reversal. Sales from developers still made up 71.3% of all deals in 2026, up from 59.6% in 2023,” the data showed.

Shift towards smaller and more affordable homes The broader market is also witnessing a shift towards smaller homes and lower price brackets. Studios and one-bedroom apartments together accounted for 60.5% of all transactions in 2026, compared with 50.1% in 2023, Anarock data showed.

Also Read: Dubai real estate craze has paused, but appeal remains: Niranjan Hiranandani

Studios have been the most resilient segment this year, with monthly sales declining just 9%, compared with a 27% fall in the overall market. Their share of residential transactions has increased from 16% in 2023 to 26% in 2026. The average apartment sold has also become smaller, with its size declining from 1,007 sq ft in 2023 to 877 sq ft in 2026, Anarock data showed.

Homes priced between AED 500,000 and AED 750,000 accounted for 17.8% of transactions in 2026, up from 12.1% in 2025. This was the only price segment to record an increase in monthly sales this year, with transactions rising by around 8%. The share of deals below AED 1 million also increased to 31.7% from 25.9% over the same period, Anarock data showed.

Despite the shift towards more affordable housing, demand at the luxury end remains steady. Properties priced above AED 10 million continued to account for around 3.4% of transactions, while the average villa price increased to AED 14.6 million in 2026 from AED 12.7 million in 2025, it said.

Dubai property price growth moderates Capital appreciation remains another consideration for investors. Average residential property prices in Dubai increased 18% to AED 1,967 per sq ft in 2026 from AED 1,669 per sq ft in 2023. However, annual price growth has moderated to 2.4% this year from 10.4% in 2025, indicating a more measured market, Anarock said.

“The city's rental market, tax regime and property-linked residency benefits continue to support investor interest. Regional geopolitical tensions have influenced the timing of investment decisions among Indian buyers rather than fundamentally changing their interest in Dubai's property market,” said Puri.

Southern Dubai emerges as a major investment destination Geographically, Indian buyers are increasingly looking beyond Dubai's established prime residential districts, with southern Dubai emerging as a significant investment destination.

Dubai South recorded 13,260 transactions so far in 2026, compared with 2,218 in 2023, making it the city's most active residential market. Other locations gaining traction include Majan, Dubai Land Residence Complex, Dubai Islands and Downtown Jebel Ali, all of which have entered Dubai's top 10 most active residential markets, Anarock data showed.

Market slowdown, but no distress in ready-to-move-in homes Dubai's residential property market has seen a slowdown in transactions in 2026, amid concerns over potential project delivery delays, geopolitical uncertainty and expectations of distressed deals in the ready-to-move-in (RTM) segment.

However, Puri said the moderation should be viewed against the record activity witnessed in the preceding year.

Dubai recorded 199,497 residential transactions worth AED 535.5 billion in 2025, with transaction volumes 68% higher than in 2023. In 2026, the market averaged around 12,145 deals a month, 27% below the 2025 level but still 23% above the 2023 average. The 122,583 transactions recorded by November 3 were already higher than the full-year total for 2023, data shared by Anarock showed.

The average resale price has risen every year, from AED 2.55 million in 2023 to AED 3.07 million in 2026, up 6% from 2025. In established locations, resale activity has slowed, but prices have remained firm, the data showed.

In Dubai Marina, monthly transactions are down 58% compared with 2025, while average prices have increased 29%. In Business Bay, transactions have fallen 61%, but prices are up 21%. Homeowners are holding on to their properties rather than selling at a discount, Puri said.