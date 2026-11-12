Danube sells out Gauri Khan-designed ₹50-crore penthouses on launch day in Dubai

Danube Properties has sold out all penthouses, each priced at around ₹50 crore, at the launch of its luxury residential project, Shahrukhz Residences, in Dubai Maritime City, marking a strong debut for the developer's latest celebrity-backed real estate venture. Shahrukhz Residences in Dubai Maritime City were unveiled on November 11 in the presence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, designer Gauri Khan and Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan. The project marks the developer's second collaboration with the actor.

Unveiled on November 11 at Coca-Cola Arena in the presence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, designer Gauri Khan and Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan, the project is the second collaboration between the developer and the actor. The launch event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, with the penthouses, designed by Gauri Khan, emerging as the highlight of the evening.

The developer said all the penthouses were sold on the launch day, with each carrying a price tag of approximately ₹50 crore. The project follows the launch-day sell-out of the Shahrukhz commercial tower in 2025, which marked the group's first collaboration with the actor.

“Shahrukhz Residences is more than a development; it represents our ambition to create homes that bring together exceptional design, meaningful experiences and lasting value. The response, particularly the penthouse sell-out, is a proud milestone for our team,” Sajan said.

Shah Rukh Khan said the residential project takes forward the success of the commercial landmark into the housing segment. “It is wonderful to see the Shahrukhz journey evolve from a successful commercial landmark into an iconic residential address. The idea of living life king style is brought to life through experiences envisioned for this development,” he said.

Gauri Khan said the design of the penthouses focused on combining elegance with the waterfront setting. “For the penthouses, I wanted to create spaces that feel elegant, warm and distinctive, while making the most of the waterfront setting. It is special to see this design vision receive such an encouraging response,” she said.

Project offered under a 30:70 payment plan The residential tower will offer fully furnished studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, besides exclusive penthouses, with prices starting at AED 1.65 million. The project is being offered under a 30:70 payment plan, with 30% payable during construction and the remaining 70% upon handover. The developer has indicated completion in the fourth quarter of 2029.

The project is positioning itself around a lifestyle-led residential concept, with more than 40 amenities spread across recreational, fitness, wellness and social spaces. One of its key attractions is a dedicated private yacht for residents, offering an additional waterfront experience beyond the conventional facilities found in luxury residential towers.

The development will feature an infinity pool overlooking Dubai's skyline and waterfront, alongside a floor-to-ceiling glass gym designed to offer panoramic views while residents work out. Its rooftop King's Club will provide an exclusive social and entertainment space, while sports facilities, cycling and jogging tracks, aqua-themed recreational areas and children's daycare are intended to cater to families and residents across age groups.

A major differentiator is the proposed Longevity Lounge, which will bring specialised wellness facilities into the residential complex. It will include cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red-light therapy, infrared saunas and ice baths, alongside other recovery and rejuvenation facilities. The concept also includes wellness-focused activities and classes, extending the project's offering beyond conventional gym and spa facilities. The idea is to integrate fitness, preventive wellness and recovery into everyday residential living.

The tower will also have a private cinema and dedicated leisure spaces, adding to its positioning as a self-contained residential destination. With fully furnished homes and a range of shared facilities, Danube is targeting buyers looking for a combination of waterfront living, convenience and lifestyle services.

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The launch comes as Dubai's residential property market enters a more measured phase after several years of rapid growth. According to Cushman & Wakefield Core's Q3 2026 report, residential sale prices were broadly stable but down around 1% year-on-year, while rents declined 7%. Nearly 40,400 residential units were delivered in the first nine months of 2026, with another 10,500 expected in the final quarter. Transaction activity has also moderated, prompting developers to adopt more selective launch strategies. However, off-plan developments continue to account for a significant share of market activity, reflecting sustained interest in new projects.

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For Danube, the launch-day penthouse sell-out provides a high-profile entry into Dubai Maritime City's luxury residential segment, combining celebrity association, designer-led interiors and wellness-focused amenities in a single development.

(Leena Dhankar visited Dubai on an invitation from Danube)