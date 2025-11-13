Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor add star power to DAMAC Islands 2 launch in Dubai

Bollywood's star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walked hand-in-hand to launch luxury property developer DAMAC's latest project in Dubai: DAMAC Islands 2 on November 12. The couple, who also features in a vibrant promotional film for the luxury waterfront living community, finds the idea of community living beautiful, and hope people continue building human connections in the midst of rapid urbanisation. Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor unveil DAMAC’s latest luxury project in Dubai, DAMAC Islands 2.

"I really resonate with the idea of building community, the feeling of family, and bringing people together. There's nothing stronger and more beautiful than the bond of human connection, and I think this is one such association that really celebrates that," said Alia Bhatt, who exuded an absolute Dubai bling vibe with her embellished ensemble.

Ranbir chided in, saying there's no greater feeling than to be in a place where you feel the beauty more than seeing it.

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties, shared her excitement about welcoming three ambassadors for the company's new "tropical retreat" in Dubai.

"We have three world-class ambassadors: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and we have Arab singing sensation Majid Al Mohandis. The reason we went with these three is because we have a huge following from both the Asian and the Arab markets. We wanted to choose brand ambassadors that represented both sides of the demand, and the project could resonate with the regional and global population and buyers," Sajwani told the media.

DAMAC Islands 2 is the brand's seventh master community in Dubai to redefine waterfront living. It promises to offer luxury through lush landscapes, crystal lagoons, floating decks, open-air spas and wellness-driven design inspired by eight global island destinations: Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cuba, Maui, Mauritius and Tahiti.

Its launch at the Coca-Cola Arena here was marked by a grand showcase, featuring a live performance by singer Majid Al Mohandis.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Group, shared a sense of nostalgia while explaining the reason behind the company's community living push.

"When I was a child, I was raised in Dera. It was amazing. From the house you were living, the next neighbour or friend was 3 minutes away, the grocery shop was 5 minutes away. And the main bazaar was 7 minutes walking. We never took a car, except to visit relatives in Sharjah," he said.

While appreciating Dubai's development as a busy and buzzing city, he spoke of the increasing commuting time. This, he feels, has made it more important than ever to build communities where all facilities and amenities are available within reach.

The launch of DAMAC Islands 2 follows the Guinness World Record-breaking sales of DAMAC Islands 1. In 2024, inventory worth AED 10 billion was sold, generating the highest revenue from a real estate launch in 24 hours. This feat was recognized by a Guinness World Record officiator at the event.

The master-planned project will comprise six-bedroom luxury villas of approximately 583 square meters, five-bedroom twin villas of approximately 324 square meters, five-bedroom townhouses of approximately 293 and 263 square meters, and four-bedroom townhouses of approximately 203 square meters. Prices start at AED 2.7 million ( ₹6.5 crore onwards), the company said.

(Radhika Bhirani visited Dubai on an invitation from DAMAC Group)