Stating that the DMK submitted the memorandum to Arlekar with the hope that he would investigate the matter, Udhayanidhi clarified that if the authorities failed to take action or provide answers, then the party would ultimately take the issue directly to the people of Tamil Nadu .

The DMK leader, accompanied by party MP Dayanidhi Maran and advocates, presented a memorandum to the governor at Lok Bhavan, here, demanding the immediate arrest of Arul Vignesh, a first-time TVK legislator accused of sending obscene messages to the woman official, and a probe by the CBI into the matter.

The delegation included DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and a group of advocates who accompanied Stalin during his meeting with the governor. (@lokbhavan_tn)

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin called on Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday and sought his intervention to arrest ruling TVK legislator from Kallakurichi C Arul Vignesh over the issue of alleged sexual harassment of a woman district collector.

What action has been taken in the harassment complaint against Arul Vignesh?

What action has been taken in the harassment complaint against Arul Vignesh?

What is TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh accused of in the Kallakurichi case?

What is TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh accused of in the Kallakurichi case?

Also read: Kallakurichi MLA row: Udhayanidhi Stalin submits complaint to DGP, demands arrest, CBI probe

"The primary focus of our demand before the governor is a request to transfer the case to the CBI for comprehensive investigation because we have no faith in the state administration's ability to handle the investigation impartially. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Chief Secretary have actively worked to conceal the incident for 116 days to protect the accused MLA," Udhayanidhi told reporters later.

According to Udhayanidhi the Chief Secretary attempted to protect the "accused MLA rather than addressing the victim's grievances" and claimed that the top official allegedly spoke to the victim and suggested that they resolve the issue by transferring her to a different district.

He claimed that over 80 percent of crimes, particularly sexual violence cases in Tamil Nadu over the last six months involved members of the ruling party and cited several other incidents of crimes against women involving ruling party members, including cases in Srivaikuntam, Ranipet, and Alandur, to support his claim that the government is failing to ensure safety.

Also read: Tamil Nadu governor asks CM Vijay to explain why temple lamp wasn’t lit at SC-ordered site

Criticising Vijay, the DMK youth wing secretary said the CM failed to act. He accused the chief minister of being complicit in covering up the issue.

Also, he called for legal action against three ministers who publicly denied that the incident ever occurred.

Criticising the state government on the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting issue, Udhayanidhi said while some ministers claimed that the administration has managed it well, the government actually apologised in the Supreme Court regarding its actions.

He compared the current administration's actions to "double acting," asserting that his own party previously acted with courage to protect religious harmony, whereas the current government is only reacting due to pressure from its coalition partners.