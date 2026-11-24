Real estate developers and financial institutions are optimistic about the Indian property market's prospects over the next six months, supported by strong domestic economic growth, according to Naredco and Knight Frank. India's real estate sentiment has improved on the back of resilient economic growth, stronger residential and office market prospects, and rising confidence among developers and financial institutions. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash) more

The current sentiment score rose to 56 from 48 in the previous quarter, returning to optimistic territory after remaining below the neutral threshold for two consecutive quarters and signalling a shift from guarded assessment to cautious optimism among both stakeholder groups.

The future sentiment score also strengthened to 58 from 50, indicating that stakeholders are increasingly positive about the sector's prospects over the next six months, the 50th edition of the Knight Frank–NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index for Q3 2026 (July–September 2026) noted.

The improvement reflects the resilience of India’s domestic growth engine, stronger expectations across residential and office markets, and renewed confidence among both developers and non-developer stakeholders. GDP grew 7.8% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, while office leasing activity remained firm and the festive season supported expectations of a recovery in residential demand. However, elevated energy prices, inflationary pressures and tighter financing conditions remain important factors to watch.

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The index captures the perceptions of supply-side stakeholders and financial institutions regarding the real estate sector, economic climate and funding availability. A score of 50 indicates a neutral outlook; scores above 50 reflect positive sentiment, while those below 50 suggest a negative outlook.

Developers and financial institutions exude confidence Developer sentiment rose to 59 in Q3 2026 from 51 in Q2 2026, returning to the level recorded a year earlier. Non-developer sentiment, which includes banks, financial institutions, private equity funds and other industry stakeholders, also improved to 58 from 53 in the previous quarter. The gains indicate renewed confidence in demand, project pipelines and the broader investment environment, the report said.

The alignment in sentiment across both stakeholder groups suggests that the sector has moved from a phase of guarded assessment to cautious optimism. While cost pressures and tighter global financial conditions remain relevant risks, improving domestic economic expectations are supporting confidence across the real estate ecosystem, it noted.

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Regional sentiment also improved, with all four zones returning to optimistic territory in Q3 2026. The North Zone rose to 59 from 52 in the previous quarter, while the South and East Zones each gained nine points to reach 56 and 60, respectively. The West Zone improved to 56 from 50, supported by strong office market activity. The East recorded the highest future sentiment score among the zones, while the broad-based improvement indicates that optimism is no longer confined to select markets.

“After two quarters of subdued sentiment, the latest findings point to a clear recovery in confidence, with both current and future sentiment returning to optimistic territory. India’s strong domestic growth, improving expectations across real estate segments and sustained demand for quality office assets are supporting this renewed confidence,” said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India.

“Developer sentiment is back at year-ago levels, and the share of respondents expecting stronger residential launches has doubled to 42 percent. With construction and borrowing costs rising, the industry’s priority must be disciplined, demand-aligned supply, supported by timely approvals and sustained investment in infrastructure,” said Parveen Jain, national president, NAREDCO.