A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a cab driver with a car key in Noida’s Sector 62, leaving him with injuries to his face and hands, following an altercation over repeated honking, police said. The accused, a resident of Greater Noida, also sustained injuries during the fight, police added. The cab driver suffered injuries to his face and hands in the attack near Stellar IT Park. Police said the victim had initiated the altercation. more

A case was registered against the accused, whose identity was not immediately available. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim, Sohail Hussain, had initiated the altercation.

Hussain, in his 20s, is a resident of Delhi’s Paharganj and works as a cab driver. He told police that he had received a ride from Delhi to Noida’s Sector 62 on Wednesday evening.

“Around 5.46 pm, when I was about to drop off the passenger near Stellar IT Park in Sector 62, a car bearing a Bulandshahr registration number started honking repeatedly. When I asked the driver to stop, he verbally abused and assaulted me,” Hussain alleged in the FIR.

Hussain alleged that the car driver attacked him with a sharp-edged object. He sustained a deep cut below his eyes and injuries to his hands.

Police said Hussain subsequently called the emergency helpline number 112. A team from Sector 58 police station reached the spot and took him to a hospital. His condition is stable, police said.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that Hussain initiated the fight after stopping his car in front of the suspect’s car. When Hussain got into an altercation, the suspect, 32, a resident of Greater Noida who is also a driver, retaliated using his car key, which caused injuries,” a police officer involved in the investigation said, adding that the incident was captured on CCTV.

The suspect also sustained injuries to his eyes.

Police said they traced and arrested the suspect on Thursday with the help of the car’s registration number.

“A case under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Sector 58 police station, and further investigation is underway,” station house officer of Sector 58 Amit Tomar said.