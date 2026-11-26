The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has initiated a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) to address instances of state authorities allegedly utilising, encroaching upon or interfering with private land without compulsory acquisition or purchase. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court was considering the issue in light of an order passed by a single-judge bench on October 15, 2026. (For representation) more

The court categorically observed that violations of landowners’ constitutional rights would invite “serious penal consequences.”

A division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla, in its November 17 order, noted that despite several judicial and government orders issued in connection with Public Works Department (PWD) projects, petitions continued to be filed before the court over the use of private land without acquisition or purchase.

The court was considering the issue in light of an order passed by a single-judge bench on October 15, 2026.

Agreeing with the concern raised by the single-judge bench, the division bench observed that it had itself been dealing with similar litigation for several years. “We ourselves have been facing similar litigation for the past several years,” the court said.

The court added that it had passed several orders in various petitions and that the government had also issued orders regarding PWD works to ensure that land was not used for public purposes unless it was acquired or purchased.

“In spite of it every day we find such petitions being filed before this Court where, without such compulsory acquisition or purchase, the land of the residents/citizens is being utilized, encroached or interfered,” the bench further observed.

The court noted that the matter involved important constitutional rights under Article 300-A of the Constitution, which protects the right to property.

It directed the Registry to register a PIL so that the court could consider putting in place an appropriate mechanism and ensuring its effective implementation to prevent violations of landowners’ rights by the state.

The bench further observed that if the state violated such rights, “serious penal consequences would follow immediately.”

Accordingly, the court directed that the matter be titled ‘In Re Suo Motu: Illegal Encroachment/Possession of Private Land by State Authorities’ and placed before the appropriate bench.

The bench directed that the state of Uttar Pradesh, the revenue department, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India, urban development department, and housing and urban planning department be arrayed as opposite parties in the suo motu PIL.