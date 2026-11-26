Ten former Chief Justices of India (CJIs), attending in person or virtually, inaugurated India's first Chief Justices of India Museum at the O P Jindal Global University (JGU) in Haryana's Sonipat a day before Constitution Day on Wednesday, a release said. Former CJIs were M N Venkatachaliah, B N Kirpal, S Rajendra Babu, K G Balakrishnan, P Sathasivam, R M Lodha, Dipak Misra, S A Bobde, U U Lalit and B R Gavai. (@JindalGlobalUNI/X) more

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It said the former CJIs were M N Venkatachaliah, B N Kirpal, S Rajendra Babu, K G Balakrishnan, P Sathasivam, R M Lodha, Dipak Misra, S A Bobde, U U Lalit and B R Gavai.

Titled "Guardians of the Republic", the release said the museum has five galleries and features more than 280 busts of Supreme Court judges, models of 25 high courts, 22 language tapestries, 20 interactive pillars on the lives of chief justices and 20 landmark judgments.

It also has a holographic courtroom, artwork, sculptures, and an oral-history project with former chief justices and judges, the release added.

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According to the release, Justice Gavai congratulated the university and spoke about his own journey. "I am humbled that I got an opportunity to be the chief justice of India, specifically coming from a simple background," he said. He added that during his tenure, the court worked to give representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities and women.

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Justice Lalit, according to the release, said the museum traces the growth of law alongside the growth of the country. "At the time of independence, India did not have food security, and literacy was 18 per cent. Today we are self-sufficient in all areas," he said.