Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and State for Law & Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal have launched Jindal Global University's three new master's degree courses. Lok Sabha Speaker & Law Minister launches JGU's 3 master's degree courses

According to the varsity's press statement, the master's degree courses include M.A. in Legislative Drafting, M.A. in Electoral Analysis and Management, and M.A. in Political Communication, a one-year intensive program.

The M.A. in Electoral Analysis & Management (EAM) focuses on the theory and practice of elections, covering electoral systems, voter behaviour, campaign strategy, election administration, data analytics, and democratic ethics. The programme prepares graduates for roles in election management bodies, political parties, campaign organisations, policy institutions and civil society.

The M.A. in Political Communication examines the relationships among politics, media, technology, and public opinion. Combining political theory with communication studies, digital strategy, campaign simulations, and practitioner-led learning, the programme equips students to design, analyse, and manage political messaging across traditional and digital platforms.

The M.A. in Legislative Drafting offers specialised training in the drafting of laws and regulations, statutory interpretation, constitutional principles and policy design. The programme aims to professionalise legislative drafting by integrating legal precision, plain-language drafting and comparative best practices, preparing graduates for careers in legislatures, government departments, regulatory bodies and policy research.

While speaking at the launch event, Lok Sabha Speaker said, "In today's democratic age, when we are the world's largest democracy, and looking at the current needs and those of the future, these master's degree courses will improve our democracy. The courses will help prepare young people to give new direction to the political, democratic, technological, and literacy aspects of our country. They will improve our economic systems and give a new direction to people's participation in democracy."

The event was attended by Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, and Naveen Jindal, Chancellor of JGU and Member of Parliament.