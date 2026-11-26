The 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, whose proposed merger with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) is yet to receive the Lok Sabha Speaker’s approval, are set to support the government if the delimitation bill is tabled, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. A Constitution amendment bill to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha and fast-track the implementation of 33% reservation for women failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17. (File Photo/ANI) more

According to a senior Lok Sabha official, the dissidents continue to be recognised as TMC MPs in official records as their merger application is pending.

“We are with the NDA. We support the delimitation bill,” a senior leader of the group said, requesting anonymity.

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A Constitution amendment bill to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha and fast-track the implementation of 33% reservation for women failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17. The NDA, which then had 293 members in the 543-member House, could not muster enough support from opposition parties.

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The government subsequently withdrew two other linked bills – one mandating delimitation based on the latest available census, effectively the 2011 Census, and another providing for the implementation of the changes in Union Territories.

This was the first time since 2011 that a Constitution amendment bill failed to secure the required majority in the Lok Sabha. In 2011, a bill seeking to grant constitutional status to the Lokpal was defeated.

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The numbers in the Lok Sabha, however, could change with the 20 rebel TMC MPs indicating their support for the NDA. The ruling alliance is also counting on backing from non-aligned parties, people aware of the matter had earlier told HT.