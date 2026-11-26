West Bengal health minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee has ignited a row over his statement to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was their principal adversary since the Trinamool Congress had disintegrated and the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee survived at chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s mercy. West Bengal health minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee (HT File Photo/Samir Jana) more

“No worker of a party can withstand a political vacuum. He will look for opportunities. If he finds the BJP’s doors closed, he will knock on the door of the red party (CPM). This is our biggest threat. Defeating the Trinamool is not difficult. We have done it once. We can do it again. It does not exist. The new threat is the Left ideology and its followers,” Mukherjee said, according to a video clip that he released.

‘The RSS (the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) believes in numbers,” Mukherjee said, who uploaded the video clip of his speech at the BJP Bidhannagar OBC Morcha meeting on his X handle on November 23 evening. It went viral on November 25.

“I have no allergy when it comes to caste, religion and political background. We may now have people who opposed us earlier. The population of a state cannot change in six months. If our numbers have increased, then it is obvious that those who opposed us are joining our ranks,” the minister said.

The Trinamool Congress founded by Mamata Banerjee has been under intense pressure after it lost power to the Bharatiya Janata Party in April this year. The BJP won 207 of 294 seats and the TMC, only 80. But after the elections, 57 TMC legislators backed Ritabrata Banerjee, who was recognised as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly by speaker Rathindra Nath Bose. TMC leaders in parliament also switched sides.

Twenty rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs have also claimed to have merged with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India and backed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

The ECI allotted the names Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) and Democratic Trinamool Congress (DTC) to the two factions in an interim measure ahead of the bypoll elections in October.

“Right now, we have the mrita (dead) Trinamool and the Rita Trinamool. Mamata Banerjee’s dead Trinamool is almost gone. The Ritabrata Trinamool exists because of our chief minister’s blessings. The day the chief minister lifts his hand, it too will be finished,” Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee said: “The honourable chief minister said that if we want, then all 280 (MLAs) will vote for us. He did not lie. Practically none from the dead Trinamool are with us while those (MLAs) in the Rita Trinamool are at our mercy. So, those siding with us are at your mercy.”

The health minister repeatedly warned the BJP workers about the communists, stating that the CPI(M) should not be in a position to display copies of the Ganashakti, its daily Bengali mouthpiece, on boards in his Bidhan Nagar assembly segment (No 116).

“I don’t want to see even a single red flag in assembly segment No. 116 at Bidhannagar. We have to fight organisationally to stop them from putting up copies of the Ganashakti. They will keep trying. Tearing down those copies is easy. We have to take their organisation to such a state that they won’t find a single person to put up a copy or open a party office,” Mukherjee said.

“The most evil force before us are the Leftists. They paralysed the streets of Delhi for 15 days. They are fighting us on College Street (over putting up Marxist books stalls). They have been beaten out of Kerala. People in Tripura don’t tolerate them. Get ready to combat their organisational strength. I am saying repeatedly, Trinamool Congress is no longer an opposition. The real opposition is CPI(M), don’t let them rise again,” said the minister. He even alleged that there is an unwritten alliance betwen the Trinammol and the Left.

Asked about the statement, commerce and industry minister Tapas Roy said, “I cannot comment on statements made by a member of our cabinet.”

CPI(M) central commitee member Sujan Chakraborty said Mukherjee had exposed the truth about the Trinamool. “Mukherjee has exposed the truth at a time when people of Bengal had started to realise who represents the real Opposition. The Marxists are the real opposition. They will be on the streets,” Chakraborty said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh, a Mamata loyalist, said, “Sharadwat Mukherjee has exposed the identity of the Ritabrata Trinamool. We had been saying this for months.”

Ritabrata Banerjee has not responded to the statement and could not be reached over phone. Lawmaker Akhruzzaman, however, countered the health minister. “We did not contest and win the assembly polls because of anyone’s mercy. We have our political stand as an opposition party,” Akhruzzaman said.